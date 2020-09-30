ONE Championship martial arts to return to action on October 9

Left Menu
World's greatest martial artists will be in action when ONE Championship returns for its next big blockbuster with 'ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES' on October 9.

World's greatest martial artists will be in action when ONE Championship returns for its next big blockbuster with 'ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES' on October 9. The card is headlined by a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title clash. A co-main event featuring two of the promotion's best flyweight contenders rounds out the six-bout offering. The organisers, however, said in a statement that the venue and location for the event are yet to be finalised.. In the main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand will defend his Muay Thai title against top contender Josh 'Timebomb' Tonna of Australia.

In the co-main event, three-time European grappling champion Aleksi 'The Giant' Toivonen of Finland will take on former ONE World Title challenger and fifth-ranked flyweight contender Reece 'Lightning' McLaren of Australia. ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES will see the return of lightweight proponent Amir Khan, who is known for having the most knockout finishes in ONE Championship history, a record he shares with his Evolve teammate and reigning ONE Lightweight world champion Christian 'The Warrior' Lee.

Khan will fight against rising Indian lightweight Rahul 'The Kerala Krusher' Raju. Among others, Indian wrestling champion 'The Indian Notorious' Roshan Mainam will look to build upon his recent success and add another victory to his record when he faces ONE Hefei Flyweight tournament champion Liu Peng Shuai in the opening bout of the night.

