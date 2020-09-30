Left Menu
IPL 13: Sehwag impressed with T Natarajan's 'excellent execution' of yorkers

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was pleased with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler T Natarajan's "excellent execution" of yorkers against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:16 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler T Natarajan (Image: SRH's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Natarajan's fired five yorkers in the 14th over of Delhi's innings. He also dismissed Marcus Stoinis in the 18th over. Sehwag was left impressed with Natarajan's ability to bowl back to back yorkers. The former cricketer also hailed Rashid Khan for his "sensational" performance.

"Delighted for Natarajan. Excellent execution of yorkers at the end. Rashid was sensational as well. Great now that all the teams are off the mark. The fun continues. Om Tewatia Namah," Sehwag tweeted. Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on Chennai Super Kings on October 2 while Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 3. (ANI)

