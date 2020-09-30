IPL 13: Sehwag impressed with T Natarajan's 'excellent execution' of yorkers

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was pleased with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler T Natarajan's "excellent execution" of yorkers against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. SRH defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Rashid Khan's brilliant performance and Natarajan's gutsy show with the ball guided SRH to their first win.

Natarajan's fired five yorkers in the 14th over of Delhi's innings. He also dismissed Marcus Stoinis in the 18th over. Sehwag was left impressed with Natarajan's ability to bowl back to back yorkers. The former cricketer also hailed Rashid Khan for his "sensational" performance.

"Delighted for Natarajan. Excellent execution of yorkers at the end. Rashid was sensational as well. Great now that all the teams are off the mark. The fun continues. Om Tewatia Namah," Sehwag tweeted. Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on Chennai Super Kings on October 2 while Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 3. (ANI)