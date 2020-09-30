Left Menu
Development News Edition

Henderson, Matip, Tsimikas to miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal

Liverpool is all set to be without Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, and Kostas Tsimikas during the Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:49 IST
Henderson, Matip, Tsimikas to miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool is all set to be without Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas during the Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed. Henderson has missed the Reds' last two matches since being withdrawn at half-time during the match against Chelsea on September 20. Matip continues to be sidelined with a muscular problem, while Kostas Tsimikas hasn't overcome a slight issue sustained during the match against Lincoln City.

Lijnders also provided an update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's recovery from a knee injury. "Jordan, we will re-evaluate on Friday after this game to see if he can be ready for Aston Villa. Joel is the same as what I said last week, he will be ready [after] the international break and use the time to prepare the Everton game," the club's official website quoted Lijnders as saying.

"Ox is progressing well. He's in a good way and it's really important for him that this first phase goes smooth. But, of course, that takes a much longer time. We have Kostas, who after the Lincoln game had a thigh problem. We thought it would settle, it didn't, so he will need more time. He will not be involved on Thursday and also not on Sunday," he added. Liverpool are scheduled to take on Arsenal on Friday. Liverpool are high on confidence as they defeated Arsenal by 3-1 on Tuesday in the Premier League. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 4

Commercial vehicles maker Piaggio on Wednesday said it has partnered with scholarship platform Buddy4Study for launching a scholarship programme in higher studies for the children of the three-wheeler drivers in the country. Under this Shik...

FACTBOX-Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world

The German government is planning tougher oversight of telecoms network vendors that, while stopping short of a ban on Huawei, will make it harder for the Chinese company to keep a foothold in Europes largest market. The United States is pr...

Soccer-Schalke appoint Baum as new head coach-German FA

Schalke 04 on Wednesday appointed Manuel Baum as their new head coach following the dismissal of David Wagner last week, the German Football Association DFB said. The Royal Blues are hoping Baum, who joins from the DFB where he was a youth ...

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father cremated

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas father Shrikrishna Birla was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close relatives. Shrikrishna Birla died at the age of 92 on Tuesday after prolonged illness.Speaker Om Birla and his elder ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020