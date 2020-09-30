Soccer-Fulham sign Leipzig forward Lookman on loan
Fulham have signed forward Ademola Lookman from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Lookman returns to the Premier League after he joined the German side from Everton in a permanent transfer last year. The 22-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Leipzig, scoring five league goals in 11 games.Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:04 IST
Fulham have signed forward Ademola Lookman from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Lookman returns to the Premier League after he joined the German side from Everton in a permanent transfer last year.
The 22-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Leipzig, scoring five league goals in 11 games. However, he started only one league game last season. "I'm glad I can be here to help the team," Lookman told Fulham's website https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2020/september/Ademola-Lookman-Signs.
"After the conversations I had with (manager) Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that's the working relationship I want to have. He's young and hungry and I'm young and hungry as well so it's a good match." Fulham, who are bottom of the league standings, travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
ALSO READ
Premier League: Chelsea defeat Brighton to start on winning note
Soccer-Bryan among Fulham trio to sign new deals
YuppTV acquires rights of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020
Ivanovic, 36, returns to the Premier League with West Brom
Soccer-Some fans allowed back in Bundesliga stadiums from weekend - source