Soccer-Fulham sign Leipzig forward Lookman on loan

Fulham have signed forward Ademola Lookman from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Lookman returns to the Premier League after he joined the German side from Everton in a permanent transfer last year.

The 22-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Leipzig, scoring five league goals in 11 games. However, he started only one league game last season. "I'm glad I can be here to help the team," Lookman told Fulham's website https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2020/september/Ademola-Lookman-Signs.

"After the conversations I had with (manager) Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that's the working relationship I want to have. He's young and hungry and I'm young and hungry as well so it's a good match." Fulham, who are bottom of the league standings, travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.