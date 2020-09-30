Left Menu
Rajasthan Royals' pacer Jofra Archer bowled brilliantly against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and helped his team to restrict the opponents to 174/6 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Wednesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:52 IST
IPL 13: Jofra Archer shines as Rajasthan Royals restrict KKR to 174/6
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals' pacer Jofra Archer bowled brilliantly against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and helped his team to restrict the opponents to 174/6 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Wednesday. Archer conceded just 18 runs from his four overs and picked two wickets in the match. Whereas, Ankit Rajpoot provided Rajasthan Royals with the most crucial breakthrough as he picked the wicket of Andre Russell, who scored 24 runs from 14 deliveries.

After being asked to bat first, KKR got off to a decent start. Openers Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine provided their side a good start but Jaydev Unadkat got hold of the latter in the fifth over. Nitish Rana then came out to bat and took the side over the 50-run mark, along with Gill, in the seventh over. The duo formed a 46-run partnership before Rahul Tewatia dismissed Rana (22).

Gill was just three runs short from completing his half-century when he was caught and bowled by Archer in the 12th over. Archer, in his next over, took the wicket of KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik (1), reducing the team to 106/4. The fall of wickets did not stop as Russell was then sent back to the pavilion by Rajpoot in the 15th over. Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins then took the field but failed to form a good partnership as Tom Curran dismissed Cummins (12).

Curran bowled the final over of the innings and gave away 16 runs as KKR set a target of 175 runs for Rajasthan Royals. Morgan played an unbeaten knock of 34 runs off 23 balls. (ANI)

