Sports News Roundup: French Open order of play on Thursday; Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury and more

Titans home game versus Steelers postponed due to COVID-19

The NFL has postponed Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and visiting Pittsburgh Steelers after some players and staff from the Nashville-based team tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reported on Wednesday. According to ESPN, which cited unnamed sources, playing the game on Monday is among the options being considered to reschedule the contest.

French Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the fifth day of the French Open on Thursday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER Top seed Halep beats Begu to extend winning run to 16

French Open top seed Simona Halep put in a disciplined performance to tame big-hitting compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday, extending her winning run to 16 matches. Halep had won all the previous seven meetings with her 73rd-ranked opponent and jumped to a 3-0 lead on Court Suzanne Lenglen. But Begu got the set back on serve before the 2018 champion broke again in the eighth game before holding serve to win the set.

Wimbledon to take place next year even without fans: Times

Next year's Wimbledon Championships will take place as scheduled even if spectators cannot attend the grasscourt Grand Slam tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Times reported. Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since World War Two due to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 42,000 people in the United Kingdom.

Ruthless Nadal stays on course for 13th French Open title

It was business as usual as Rafa Nadal continued his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a 6-1 6-0 6-3 crushing of American Mackenzie McDonald on Wednesday to reach the third round. The Spanish second seed, also looking to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 men's singles Grand Slam titles, was never troubled on court Philippe Chatrier.

Lundqvist's New York reign over, Rangers buy out goalie's contract

Henrik Lundqvist's tenure with the New York Rangers has come to an end after 15 seasons as the team said on Wednesday they bought out the final year of the Swedish netminder's contract, leaving him free to sign with another NHL club. Lundqvist spent his entire NHL career with the Rangers and holds over 50 franchise records, including the all-time mark for wins, appearances by a goaltender, shutouts, playoff appearances and playoff wins.

Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury

Serena Williams' search for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. The American, who turned 39 this week, had been due to play Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later but after a warm-up decided the injury was too severe.

Cramping Bertens leaves court in wheelchair after beating Errani

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens narrowly avoided joining the exodus of French Open women's favourites as she survived a match point and cramps against former runner-up Sara Errani before hobbling into the third round on Wednesday. Bertens eventually won 7-6(5) 3-6 9-7 in a claycourt duel lasting more than three hours but she left the court in a wheelchair after struggling physically in the final set.

Report: Fourth Titans player tests positive

A fourth Tennessee Titans player returned a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, NFL Network reported. Three players -- defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson -- were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday as the NFL shut down the team facility. The Minnesota Vikings, who hosted the Titans on Sunday, also were sent into work-from-home mode but haven't returned a positive test as of Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Thiem survives late wobble to ease past American Sock

World number three Dominic Thiem survived a third-set wobble to beat American qualifier Jack Sock 6-1 6-3 7-6(8) on Wednesday and book his French Open third-round spot. U.S. Open winner Thiem needed just 25 minutes to break 28-year-old Sock, a former top 10 player, three times and storm through the first set.