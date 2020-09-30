Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal players Mukesh, Shreyan test positive for COVID-19

Senior Bengal players Mukesh Kumar and Shreyan Chakraborty on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 after the state association conducted RT-PCR tests of 63 people, including 37 cricketers -- male and female. "Incidentally Shreyan Chakraborty and Mukesh Kumar tested positive during the drive," it added. After obtaining the NOC from all relevant departments of the government, the CAB on Wednesday conducted the camp following the approved SOPs.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:49 IST
Bengal players Mukesh, Shreyan test positive for COVID-19

Senior Bengal players Mukesh Kumar and Shreyan Chakraborty on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 after the state association conducted RT-PCR tests of 63 people, including 37 cricketers -- male and female. The Cricket Association of Bengal issued a press release with details of the tests conducted.

"The Cricket Association of Bengal today held a Covid-19 Test Camp where 63 persons, including 21 senior Bengal cricketers and 16 women cricketers, were tested maintaining strict Covid protocols," the release stated. "Incidentally Shreyan Chakraborty and Mukesh Kumar tested positive during the drive," it added.

After obtaining the NOC from all relevant departments of the government, the CAB on Wednesday conducted the camp following the approved SOPs. "CAB today conducted Corona Test on 63 persons who will be directly and indirectly involved as the association gets ready to begin its staggered gym sessions at the indoor facility within the Eden Gardens premises. "The entire process was undertaken under diligent supervision of association Vice-president Naresh Ojha, who is the chairperson of the Covid Task Force created for this purpose," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya. "Today we tested 63 people that included 37 cricketers, other than the coaching team, physios, house keeping boys, security staff and Dr Ujjal Banerjee, who is also a grade one umpire. He has been appointed as a doctor for the camp," said Ojha, who supervised entire procedure.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh reports 2,004 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,004 new coronavirus cases, 2,316 recoveries and 35 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.The State Health Department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,28,047 including 1,04,734 recove...

Pune district reports 3,298 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

Pune district reported 3,298 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,84,021 on Wednesday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 6,529 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection in t...

Three Portuguese immigration officers charged over fatal beating of Ukrainian traveller

Three Portuguese immigration officers have been charged with murder over the fatal beating of a Ukrainian man detained at Lisbon airport for trying to enter the country without a valid visa, prosecutors said on Wednesday.In a statement, the...

GOP lawmakers grill Comey on leadership of Russia probe

Republicans lawmakers on Wednesday confronted former FBI Director James Comey about his oversight of the Trump-Russia investigation during a politically charged hearing that focused attention on problems with a probe that have becoming a ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020