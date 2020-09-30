AFI finalises its deferred competition calendar for year 2020-21

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday finalised its deferred competition calendar for the year 2020-21. The competitions will resume with 1st National Open Throws Championships, to be held at NS-NIS Patiala on October 26-27, 2020.

Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President, said the competition calendar was re-drawn keeping in mind the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country. "The Competition Calendar was re-drawn keeping in mind the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country, now it has been again prepared pushing most of the competitions towards the end of this year and the beginning of the next year. Our first competition will be for throwers in October end," Sumariwalla said in a statement.

"AFI is duty-bound to provide competitions to our athletes but due to the prevailing circumstances we have to take care of the safety of our athletes," he added. After the National Open Throws Championships, 32nd East Zone Junior Athletics Championships will take place from November 21-22 in Bhubaneshwar. The 32nd North Zone Junior Athletics Championships will also take place on the same dates in Meerut.

The 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships 2021 will be held in Patiala from March 10-14 while the 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2021 will take place in Bengaluru from June 25-29. (ANI)