Uthappa spotted purportedly applying saliva on ball
Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa seemed to have accidentally applied saliva on the ball while fielding in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," the ICC had said in a notification.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 01:04 IST
Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa seemed to have accidentally applied saliva on the ball while fielding in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday. The video of Uthappa purportedly applying saliva on the ball after he dropped Sunil Narine in the fifth ball of third over went viral on social media.
The ICC has already notified a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," the ICC had said in a notification. “A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommenced." Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by 37 runs to jump to second spot in the IPL points table after back-to-back wins.
- READ MORE ON:
- IPL
- Robin Uthappa
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Rajasthan Royals
- Sunil Narine
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Will be great experience to be around Bumrah, Boult, says Pattinson
IPL 13: Have accepted that injuries would be a part of my career, says Hardik
I was blessed to follow Chaitanya Tamhane's process: Alfonso Cuaron on 'The Disciple'
Watching Dhoni back would be a delight: Sehwag on IPL
CSK's COVID-struck batsman Gaikwad remains in isolation; unlikely for IPL opener