Uthappa spotted purportedly applying saliva on ball

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa seemed to have accidentally applied saliva on the ball while fielding in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," the ICC had said in a notification.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 01:04 IST
Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa seemed to have accidentally applied saliva on the ball while fielding in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday. The video of Uthappa purportedly applying saliva on the ball after he dropped Sunil Narine in the fifth ball of third over went viral on social media.

The ICC has already notified a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," the ICC had said in a notification. “A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommenced." Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by 37 runs to jump to second spot in the IPL points table after back-to-back wins.

