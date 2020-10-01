Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Persepolis set up semi-final clash with Al Nassr

Striker Issa Alekasir was on target as Iran’s Persepolis beat 10-man Pakhtakor from Uzbekistan 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday, setting up a semi-final meeting on Saturday with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr. Al Nassr advanced to the last four of the continental championship earlier in the day with a 2-0 win over fellow Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli at the Jassim Al Hamad Stadium in Doha, where matches are being hosted in a centralised tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 01:49 IST
Soccer-Persepolis set up semi-final clash with Al Nassr

Striker Issa Alekasir was on target as Iran’s Persepolis beat 10-man Pakhtakor from Uzbekistan 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday, setting up a semi-final meeting on Saturday with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

Al Nassr advanced to the last four of the continental championship earlier in the day with a 2-0 win over fellow Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli at the Jassim Al Hamad Stadium in Doha, where matches are being hosted in a centralised tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alekasir scored three days after helping his team past Qatar’s Al Sadd in the previous round.

Yahya Golmohammadi’s side, however, only took command of proceedings against the Uzbekistan champions following Jaloliddin Masharipov’s sending off in the 15th minute. The side from Tashkent had been on top in the opening exchanges until Masharipov saw the yellow card initially awarded by referee Adham Makhadmeh for a reckless lunge on Kamal Kamyabinia upgraded to red after the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee.

The loss of the forward robbed Pakhtakor of attacking thrust and the Iranians took control, opening the scoring seven minutes before the break when Alekasir swept home Saeed Aghaei’s cross from the right. Aghaei switched to the left to provide the centre for Persepolis’ second in the 66th minute that Pakhtakor defender Anzur Ismailov turned into his own net under pressure from Alekasir.

Al Nassr won their battle with Al Ahli to advance to the semi-finals for the first time since finishing as runners-up in the 1995 Asian Club Championship, the competition's predecessor. Gonzalo Martinez put Rui Vitoria’s side in front 13 minutes into the game before Abderrazak Hamdallah missed two gilt-edged chances to double Al Nassr’s lead later in the half.

The Riyadh-based side had to wait until 10 minutes into the second half before scoring their second, with Abdulfattah Asiri picking up possession just inside the penalty area and smashing his shot past Mohammed Al Owais. “We still haven’t done anything because our target is to reach the final and we have an important match on Saturday,” said Al Nassr midfielder Abdulmajeed Al Sulayhem.

“Hopefully we can win so we can play in the final.” The winner of Saturday’s meeting will advance to the final, which will be played on Dec. 19 against the leading team from the east of the continent. The remaining matches in the eastern half of the draw are scheduled to be played in a centralised venue from Nov. 18 to Dec. 13.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Jordan, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands reported record daily increases in COVID-19 cases, while the Slovak and Czech governments declared states of emergency as Europe sought to contain a second wave.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inte...

Rockets land in Erbil hours after Iraqi PM pledges to protect diplomats

Iran-backed militias launched rockets targeting U.S. troops that landed near Erbil airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a Kurdish security agency said on Wednesday, hours after Iraqs premier pledged to protect foreign mi...

Peru to restart international flights to some regional countries as it eases coronavirus restrictions

Peru will restart international flights to some regional countries, the government said on Wednesday, as it aims to lift coronavirus restrictions and reopen its economy. Flights to 11 destinations in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Parag...

'It burned everything': Fires surge on indigenous land in Brazil

By Mauricio Angelo BRASILIA, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On Guat indigenous land, in Brazils western state of Matto Grosso do Sul, drought-worsened fires this year have burned through 90 of the tribes 11,000 hectares of territory, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020