Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF organises Fit India Freedom Run to mark completion of 1-cr km run

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a run/walk event at Rajpath to mark the completion of the one crore km run targeted by the force between August 15 and October 2 under Fit India Freedom Run.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:32 IST
CRPF organises Fit India Freedom Run to mark completion of 1-cr km run
CRPF personnel running under Fit India Freedom Run at Rajpath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a run/walk event at Rajpath to mark the completion of the one crore km run targeted by the force between August 15 and October 2 under Fit India Freedom Run. The event was flagged-off by the first-ever athlete to receive an Arjuna Award in 1961, GS Randhawa, Padma Shri Commandant (Retd), CRPF. Force personnel including DG CRPF Anand Prakash Maheshwari participated in the run.

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, Indian sportswoman Kunjurani Devi, and Arjuna Awardee Paramjeet Singh also participated in the run/walk. "Sports Ministry organised the Fit India Freedom Run from August 15 to October 2, CRPF participated in this event. Today is the culmination day of this event. We were given the one crore kilemetre target and I'm pleased to annouce that we have succeeded the target. CRPF with the local communities organising these runs in the safe environment in the country," CRPF DG Anand Prakash Maheshwari told reporters.

"This is a very good initiative by the Sports Ministry. I'm happy that my organisation is conducting this event and they called me to flag-off the run. I think the results will be very helpful," GS Randhawa said. Organised by the Sports Ministry, the run is the largest in the country that was launched on August 14 by the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju. The run, to go on till October 2, has been lapped up by sportspersons and non-sportspersons from all spheres and has seen major reception. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Prohibitory orders clamped in Hathras, district borders sealed

The administration here has imposed prohibitory orders in this district of Uttar Pradesh for maintaining law and order. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the district. It will be in force till October 31, Dis...

Minor consumes poison after being raped, threatened in Baghpat; one held

Police have arrested a boy as a 17-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming poison on September 27 after purportedly being raped and threatened by him in Uttar Pradeshs Baghpat, said Abhishek Singh, Superintendent of Police SP. The inci...

Rolls-Royce taps shareholders for 2 bln, adds debt to survive crisis

Britains Rolls-Royce said it planned to raise 2 billion pounds 2.6 billion from shareholders, 1 billion pounds from the bond market and secure further loans to rebuild its balance sheet after COVID-19.The pandemic has battered Rollss financ...

Australian PM pledges $1 bln for manufacturing in push to rebuild economy

Australia will spend A1.5 billion 1 billion to revitalise manufacturing across six sectors, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the government pushes to get the economy out of the deep slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.The move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020