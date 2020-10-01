Left Menu
Development News Edition

He is an incredible young lad: Guardiola on debutant Palmer

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola heaped praises on debutant midfielder Cole Palmer and called him an 'incredible young lad'.

ANI | Burnley | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:42 IST
He is an incredible young lad: Guardiola on debutant Palmer
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola heaped praises on debutant midfielder Cole Palmer and called him an 'incredible young lad'. The 18-year-old made a strong debut in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley on Wednesday.

Manchester-born playmaker Palmer, who has been at the club since joining City's Under-8's, slotted into Guardiola's midfield alongside Kevin De Bruyne and showed his creative abilities while attempting two shots of his own. "He started a little bit shy, but that's normal. He is an incredible young lad in the training sessions. Two months ago he has showed us a lot of things. He has a good future in this club," Guardiola told the club's official website.

Guardiola further compared Palmer to Phil Foden and said, "He is a humble guy. He is a guy with incredible finishing, like Phil. He had his chance to score. His debut in this competition against a Premier League side, it will be good for his future. Again, thank you to the academy for these players. We get players from the academy's work." Raheem Sterling bagged a brace and Ferran Torres opened his City count in a victory over Burnley to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The city will now take on Leeds United in the Premier League clash on Saturday, October 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the worlds poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration, and vaccines themselves and running into skepticism even from some of those...

Tesla Autopilot scores low for driver engagement in European safety rating

Tesla Incs Autopilot has ranked sixth in 10 driver assistance systems evaluated in a European safety assessment, scoring low on its ability to keep drivers engaged.The Tesla Model 3s Autopilot scored just 36 when assessed on its ability to ...

'Dramatic' global rise in laws defending rights of nature

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Bolivia to New Zealand, rivers and ecosystems in at least 14 countries have won the legal right to exist and flourish, as a new way of safeguarding nature gains steam, U....

Belarus activist shares 'Alternative Nobel' with 3 others

A prominent Belarus opposition figure and an imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer on Thursday were awarded the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes referred to as the Alternative Nobel, together with activists from Nicaragua and the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020