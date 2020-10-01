Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Grover recovers from COVID-19 after testing positive in Sept

The National Award-winning lyricist, who was being "super careful", said he had stepped out for weekly grocery shopping on September 9, after a gap of 10 days, and started feeling mild symptoms - cold, stuffed nose, weakness, lack of hunger- the next morning.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:51 IST
Varun Grover recovers from COVID-19 after testing positive in Sept

Screenwriter-lyricist Varun Grover on Thursday revealed he has recovered from coronavirus, two weeks after contracting the virus. In a blog detailing his diagnosis, experience in isolation and subsequent recovery process, the "Sacred Games" writer said he contracted COVID-19 "even after strictest of precautions". Grover, 40, said he was diagnosed coronavirus positive after undergoing an antigen test at a testing camp set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in their housing society on September 15. While, his partner, Raj Kumari, tested negative.

The writer-comic immediately went into complete isolation at his apartment and started medication, he said. "I am happy to announce that I have now recovered from COVID-19 - a full 14 days after testing positive and 19 days after the onset of (mild and slightly unusual) symptoms," Grover wrote in the blog he shared on Twitter. The National Award-winning lyricist, who was being "super careful", said he had stepped out for weekly grocery shopping on September 9, after a gap of 10 days, and started feeling mild symptoms - cold, stuffed nose, weakness, lack of hunger- the next morning. Grover added that his sense of smell had "completely vanished" by September 16, a day after his diagnosis.

It was only 10 days later that his sense of smell started returning gradually and the writer said though it's not "hundred per cent back", his condition is improving day by day. "Summing up, I never had fever, scratchiness in the throat, diarrhoea, or breathing difficulties through the entire run of the virus. The worst symptoms I had were a combination of weakness, cold (runny or stuffed nose), and uneasy stomach. It lasted for a day and faded away gradually," he said.

Grover said he didn't plan to keep his diagnosis secret but the initial days were a mix of "panic, figuring out medication and setting the processes in place". The multihyphenate personality said he was gripped with "extreme anxiety" when he was diagnosed.

"The symptoms were mild but the future was uncertain. The feeling is surreal - to know that the pandemic you have been reading about and trying to avoid obsessively for the last six months is inside your body," he added. "What if Raj Kumari also tests positive and both of us are forced to hospitalize? Who will take care of our cats?" he recalled. Grover described COVID-19 as a "complicated illness" as the patient has to double down on discipline and ensure they don't infect others. "Which means very limited and strictly protected contact with the caregiver - and that makes it a very lonely battle against a very unpredictable virus.

"In that sense, it's also a very bureaucratic illness - the days of recovery are spent in a long list of detailed, repetitive processes," he added..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus defied mounting pressure on Thursday to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus ahead of a summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean. Meeting in Brussels for a...

Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub reach 7.74 lakh learners in India via digital skills initiative

Microsoft Corp has reached one crore learners globally through its global skills initiative that was announced in July this year, with India accounting for close to 7.74 lakh learners. India accounted for close to 7.74 lakh learners - ranki...

Man saves pet dog from python in K'taka

A man saved his pet dog from a large python which had twisted around the animal trying to swallow it at his farmhouse in Udupi district. Ravi Shetty Byndoor, an activist of Karnatka Karmika Vedike, heard the cries of his dog at the farmhous...

Corporate credit profiles suffer in H1, may continue to remain under pressure in H2: Rating agencies

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to corporate Indias credit profiles hitting the lowest in a decade, and the stress is likely to continue in the rest of the fiscal as well, two domestic rating agencies said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020