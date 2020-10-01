Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRAI tells shooters optional camp postponed, SAI says 'principally approved' it

This is the second time in two months that the national camp has been postponed, the first being in August, when the NRAI was forced to call it off in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an e-mail to the shooters, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia wrote, "Due to administrative compulsions, the coaching camp proposed from 5th October, 2020 in Rifle/Pistol events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi is postponed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:28 IST
NRAI tells shooters optional camp postponed, SAI says 'principally approved' it

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed the optional national camp, slated to be held here from October 5, due to "administrative compulsions". This is the second time in two months that the national camp has been postponed, the first being in August, when the NRAI was forced to call it off in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an e-mail to the shooters, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia wrote, "Due to administrative compulsions, the coaching camp proposed from 5th October, 2020 in Rifle/Pistol events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi is postponed. "A fresh circular will be issued in due course of time. Inconvenience is regretted." Speaking to PTI on Thursday, a top top pistol shooter conformed receiving the circular from the NRAI. However, on Friday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) stated in a release that it has "principally approved" the coaching camp for the core group of shooters that was formed keeping in mind the Tokyo Olympics.

"... However, considering the prevailing extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the details of the camp are being worked out in consultation with all the stakeholders," the SAI said in the release. "In light of the present quarantine requirements of 7 days, especially when shooter/ support staff would be travelling from various part of the country, holding a short camp of 10 days for shotgun was not considered prudent," the nodal sports body added.

"In addition, measures for implementing quarantine process for shooters accommodated at the hotel vis-à-vis the shooters travelling from homes residing in NCR are being worked out." in the release, the SAI said 64 additional shooters would be provided ammunition and target on government expense. The Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range was thrown open to the athletes on July 8 and since then, a handful of shooters including Olympic quota holders Sanjeev Rajput and Manu Bhaker, have been training at the facility on their own.

"The SAI had already opened up the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) in New Delhi for the NRAI core group as well as the developmental group and Khelo India shooters. "SAI also understands the requirement of a dedicated camp for shooters preparing for the Olympics and has principally agreed to the coaching camp for the NRAI core group who have been selected as Olympic probable." Another reason for the postponement of the earlier camp was a woman coach returning positive for the coronavirus at the Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

Two weeks ago, the NRAI received a request from the national coaches in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines to organise a one-month national camp to ensure better preparations for the Olympics. Considering the request of the coaches, the NRAI had planned to start an optional camp for 100 shooters from October 5, but going by the national federation's latest circular, the chances of a full-fledged national camp anytime soon seems bleak.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Daily monitoring of COVID patients in home isolation from Friday

Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients in home isolation will be monitored in Punjab from Friday with the state government engaging a consortium of professional home healthcare companies for their regular monitoring, a senior...

Replace UP chief minister or impose president's rule, demands Mayawati

Raising questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be replaced or the presidents rule imposed in the state. Referring to deaths of two women in...

DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile

An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile was successfully test fired on Thursday in Maharashtras Ahmednagar, officials said. It was the second such successful test firing of the missile, having a range of upto 5 km, i...

Over 23,000 Maha cops infected by COVID-19 till date; 247 dead

At least 23,548 personnel of the Maharashtra police have tested positive for coronavirus, while 247 died of the infection since the viral outbreak hit the state, an official said on Thursday. As per the latest data, more than 10 per cent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020