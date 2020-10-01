Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRAI tells shooters optional camp postponed, SAI says 'principally approved' it

This is the second time in two months that the camp has been postponed, the first being in August, when the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was forced to call it off in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an e-mail to the shooters, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia wrote, "Due to administrative compulsions, the coaching camp proposed from 5th October, 2020 in Rifle/Pistol events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi is postponed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:01 IST
NRAI tells shooters optional camp postponed, SAI says 'principally approved' it

The national shooting federation has postponed an optional training camp, slated to start here from October 5, due to "administrative compulsions" even as the Sports Authority of India "principally approved" it on Friday. This is the second time in two months that the camp has been postponed, the first being in August, when the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was forced to call it off in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an e-mail to the shooters, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia wrote, "Due to administrative compulsions, the coaching camp proposed from 5th October, 2020 in Rifle/Pistol events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi is postponed. "A fresh circular will be issued in due course of time. Inconvenience is regretted." Speaking to PTI on Thursday, a top top pistol shooter confirmed receiving the circular from the NRAI. However, on Friday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) stated in a release that it has "principally approved" the coaching camp for the core group of shooters that was formed keeping in mind the Tokyo Olympics.

"... However, considering the prevailing extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the details of the camp are being worked out in consultation with all the stakeholders," the SAI said in the release. "In light of the present quarantine requirements of 7 days, especially when shooter/ support staff would be travelling from various part of the country, holding a short camp of 10 days for shotgun was not considered prudent," the nodal sports body added.

"In addition, measures for implementing quarantine process for shooters accommodated at the hotel vis-à-vis the shooters travelling from homes residing in NCR are being worked out." in the release, the SAI said 64 additional shooters would be provided ammunition and target on government expense. The Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range was thrown open to the athletes on July 8 and since then, a handful of shooters including Olympic quota holders Sanjeev Rajput and Manu Bhaker, have been training at the facility on their own.

"The SAI had already opened up the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) in New Delhi for the NRAI core group as well as the developmental group and Khelo India shooters. "SAI also understands the requirement of a dedicated camp for shooters preparing for the Olympics and has principally agreed to the coaching camp for the NRAI core group who have been selected as Olympic probable." Another reason for the postponement of the earlier camp was a woman coach returning positive for the coronavirus at the Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

Two weeks ago, the NRAI received a request from the national coaches in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines to organise a one-month national camp to ensure better preparations for the Olympics. Considering the request of the coaches, the NRAI had planned to start an optional camp for 100 shooters from October 5, but going by the national federation's latest circular, the chances of a full-fledged national camp anytime soon seems bleak.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Crime Branch arrests Umar Khalid in Delhi violence case, gets 3-day remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student Umar Khalid, who was in judicial custody, was on Thursday put under arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence. He has been...

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican officials discussed their differences over China on Thursday, the Vatican said, a day after tensions over the Holy Sees outreach to Beijing spilled out in public. Pompeo spent 45 minutes in the ...

150 mega-events mark celebration of 150 years of Gandhi jayanti by KVIC

A series of 150 mega-events across the country and floral tributes marked the celebration of glorious 150 years of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC.On Thursday, the eve of Gandhi Jayant...

Andhra: Two dead, 3 injured in Srikakulam road accident

Two people died and three sustained injuries in a car accident on the national highway near Tallavalasa village in Laveru Mandal of Srikakulam district on Thursday, police said. According to Laveru Sub Inspector SI Ganesh, A car was going f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020