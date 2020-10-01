Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Ostapenko rediscovers art of dropshot in big Paris win

I think I hit really good dropshots, like very close to the net so it's hard to get them back." The variety helps, but consistency will be key if Ostapenko is to climb up the rankings ladder again and regularly challenge for titles. "Of course it's (2017) in my memory because it's the biggest win of my career so far, but I have to move forward," she said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:59 IST
Tennis-Ostapenko rediscovers art of dropshot in big Paris win

Latvian Jelena Ostapenko is known on the tennis circuit for her aggressive play and booming groundstroke winners. But the former French Open champion has rediscovered her love for the dropshot in the colder and slower conditions of this year's Roland Garros, and she put that weapon to good use on Thursday in her 6-4 6-2 second-round demolition of second seed Karolina Pliskova.

"I think I was using them when I was a junior, but then (for) some time I didn't use them," Ostapenko, who became champion in Paris in 2017 as an unseeded player, told reporters. "I kind of forgot that I have this good shot, because I think I do good dropshots, sometimes winners, and it's tough for girls. I think in these conditions the ball is bouncing super low, so it's even tougher to get it back."

This year's French Open was moved to September from its usual May-June slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the autumn weather has made the claycourts more sluggish. The 23-year-old Ostapenko, whose world ranking peaked at five in 2018, was aggressive from the outset against Pliskova under the closed Court Philippe Chatrier roof and hit 27 winners.

But she also used dropshots judiciously, often leaving Pliskova with too much ground to cover to reach them. "Girls are expecting me always to hit the ball so strong, and especially here on clay it's useful because the bounce is much lower because it's much colder this year. I think it's very useful," said Ostapenko, currently ranked 43rd.

"Even if I can't hit that ball, hit winners, sometimes to mix it up and the girls don't expect it. I think I hit really good dropshots, like very close to the net so it's hard to get them back." The variety helps, but consistency will be key if Ostapenko is to climb up the rankings ladder again and regularly challenge for titles.

"Of course it's (2017) in my memory because it's the biggest win of my career so far, but I have to move forward," she said. "The world doesn't stop with winning only one Grand Slam. I want to achieve more and I want to be back in top five, top 10. Step by step...

"Still being aggressive player, I think it can bring me a lot of wins but consistency probably in my game is the key."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two players test Covid positive ahead of I-League Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Thursday said that one player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the I-League Qualifiers. It is to be notified that one player each from F...

Crime Branch arrests Umar Khalid in Delhi violence case, gets 3-day remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student Umar Khalid, who was in judicial custody, was on Thursday put under arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence. He has been...

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican officials discussed their differences over China on Thursday, the Vatican said, a day after tensions over the Holy Sees outreach to Beijing spilled out in public. Pompeo spent 45 minutes in the ...

150 mega-events mark celebration of 150 years of Gandhi jayanti by KVIC

A series of 150 mega-events across the country and floral tributes marked the celebration of glorious 150 years of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC.On Thursday, the eve of Gandhi Jayant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020