Australian Open champion Kenin reaches 3rd round

Australian Open champion Kenin reaches 3rd roundPTI | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:06 IST
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin reached the third round at Roland Garros by beating Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
The fourth-seeded American failed to convert three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 in the final set. She then saved three break points in the next game and held on to win
The 21-year-old Kenin will next face either Irina Bara or Alison Van Uytvanck. Both are unseeded.
ALSO READ
Tennis-Wawrinka says ready to challenge for title at Roland Garros
Divij Sharan bows out after opening-round loss at Roland Garros
Tennis-Kvitova very glad to see spectators at Roland Garros
Tennis-Players could compete while in quarantine - Australian Open boss
Sports News Roundup: Tough Gauff downs ninth seed Konta in Paris; Players could compete while in quarantine, Australian Open boss says and more