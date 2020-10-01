HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT): 1423 CARBALLES BAENA KNOCKS OUT SHAPOVALOV

World number 101 Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain stunned Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 8-6 for the biggest win of his career and a spot in the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. READ MORE:

Kenin huffs and puffs into French Open third round Ostapenko crushes second seed Pliskova in Paris

Ostapenko rediscovers art of dropshot in big Paris win Canadian teen Fernandez reaches third round in Paris

Jelena Ostapenko v Karolina Pliskova - match stats Ruthless Nadal stays on course for 13th French Open title

Thiem survives late wobble to ease past American Sock Jack Sock v Dominic Thiem - match stats

Zverev proves five-set master in Paris as he edges Herbert Wawrinka says ready to challenge for title at Roland Garros

Travaglia outlasts Nishikori to continue Italian surge Disciplined Halep beats Begu to extend winning run to 16

Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury Third seed Svitolina recovers from meltdown to beat Zarazua

Qualifier Zarazua should be proud of Paris show, says Svitolina Azarenka thrashed by Schmeidlova at French Open

Anisimova steamrolls into French Open third round Quiet please: French jet's sonic boom shakes Paris, disrupts tennis

Cramping Bertens leaves court in wheelchair after beating Errani Errani accuses wheelchair-bound Bertens of exaggerating injury

Gauff crashes out of French Open Gaston the last French man standing at Roland Garros

French Open order of play on Thursday 1411 DJOKOVIC MAKES SHORT WORK OF BERANKIS

Novak Djokovic continued his charge towards an 18th Grand Slam title, and a second at Roland Garros following his 2016 success, with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 win over Ricardas Berankis. 1225 KENIN SURVIVES BOGDAN SCARE

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin surrendered the opening set before switching gears to beat unseeded Romanian Ana Bogdan 3-6 6-3 6-2 to reach the third round. Joining her was seventh seed Petra Kvitova, who hardly broke sweat in her 6-3 6-3 win over Italian Jasmine Paolini. Eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Daria Kasatkina 7-6(6) 6-0.

1017 SECOND SEED PLISKOVA CRASHES OUT Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased past Italian Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to book a spot in the third round.

The unseeded Latvian struck 27 winners and broke second seed Pliskova's serve five times to register her first victory over the Czech on clay. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began on Court Philippe Chatrier under sunny skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Showers are forecast later in the day.