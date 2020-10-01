Robert Lewandowski wins Forward of Season award for 2019/20 UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski on Thursday was named Forward of the Season for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League. "Bayern's Robert Lewandowski has won the Forward of the Season award for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League," UEFA said in a statement.

Bayern Munich dominated the awards as Lewandowski's teammates Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich bagged the Goalkeeper of the Season and Defender of the Season award for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League respectively. Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne clinched the Midfielder of the Season award.

Lewandowski enjoyed a sensational campaign with Bayern Munich, recording some incredible statistics to help the club to the treble of the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, and German Cup. During what was a career-best season, the 32-year-old top-scored in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. His award was announced during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Geneva.

The jury comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from every UEFA member association. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams. Jury members chose their top three players per position, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The player who received the most points in each category was named the winner. (ANI)