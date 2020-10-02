Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-WNBA stronger after successful quarantined season, Commissioner Engelbert says

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is emerging stronger than before from its quarantined season, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on Thursday, as the league completes a truncated schedule away from its loyal fans. The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm face off in the WNBA Finals starting on Friday, in a best-of-five championship series inside the league's Bradenton, Florida, campus where players gathered in July to live and compete in a quarantined setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 04:11 IST
Basketball-WNBA stronger after successful quarantined season, Commissioner Engelbert says

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is emerging stronger than before from its quarantined season, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on Thursday, as the league completes a truncated schedule away from its loyal fans.

The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm face off in the WNBA Finals starting on Friday, in a best-of-five championship series inside the league's Bradenton, Florida, campus where players gathered in July to live and compete in a quarantined setting due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were no COVID-19 positives among players and team staff, Engelbert told reporters on Thursday, as the league built on the momentum it set in motion in January, with the ratification of a landmark collective bargaining agreement to dramatically increase player pay.

Engelbert told reporters regular season average viewership was up 68% this year. "It was not easy, and there’s no doubt in my mind, and hopefully the players’ minds, that it was 100 percent worth it," said Engelbert, who applauded players for their leadership in advocating racial justice in the United States.

"We are stronger, a stronger community, and the players have a louder and stronger voice," she said. "This may prove the ability to lead during difficult times." The WNBA's opening day attracted its most viewers in eight years as an average of 539,000 watched the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.

Forward A'ja Wilson, the league MVP who led in blocks and averaged 20.5 points per game during the regular season, leads the Las Vegas Aces into the WNBA Finals after losing in the 2019 semi-finals to eventual champions the Washington Mystics. The Aces will be without back-to-back WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year winner Dearica Hamby, who suffered a knee injury last week, after putting up the third-best three-point percentage during the regular season.

The Seattle Storm, which welcomed back 11-times All-Star point guard Sue Bird and 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart this season after both missed all of 2019 with injuries, are gunning for a fourth WNBA title.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NZ ruling party says to lift barriers for home building, promises cheap housing

New Zealands ruling Labour Party promised to deliver more homes and replace a 30-year-old law blamed for high housing costs and impeding urban development, if it is returned to power in the Oct. 17 election.Labour would repeal and replace t...

Amazon reports over 19,000 U.S. frontline employees had COVID-19

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44 of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19 response by the worlds larges...

Trump cancels Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

President Donald Trump cancelled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the citys mayor and the states governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The director of the La Crosse ...

INSIGHT-Secrecy and speed: Inside Ant Group’s unusual IPO process

Ahead of whats likely to be the worlds largest initial public offering, Chinas Ant Group Co Ltd is asking lead bankers to personally sign confidentiality pacts and pressing some investors to explain why they should be allowed to attend mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020