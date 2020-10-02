Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive tests

The postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will be rescheduled to later this season after two more members of the Tennessee team tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL said in a statement on Thursday that an additional player and one staff member had tested positive and that the decision to postpone was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. WNBA stronger after successful quarantined season, Commissioner Engelbert says

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is emerging stronger than before from its quarantined season, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on Thursday, as the league completes a truncated schedule away from its loyal fans. The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm face off in the WNBA Finals starting on Friday, in a best-of-five championship series inside the league's Bradenton, Florida, campus where players gathered in July to live and compete in a quarantined setting due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dygert released from hospital after championship crash

U.S. cyclist Chloe Dygert was released from a Bologna hospital on Thursday and will return home a week after suffering a severe leg injury in a crash in the time trial race at the world championships. Dygert, the 2019 time trial world champion, had looked well on her way to defending her crown when she crashed during a fast descent on the 31.7 km course last Thursday in Imola, Italy. Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris

Less than a year ago, Clara Burel was playing tennis with foam balls following a wrist injury, but on Thursday the teenager became the youngest French woman in 12 years to reach the third round at Roland Garros. The 19-year-old beat Slovenian Kaja Juvan 7-6(6) 6-2, a day after her mixed doubles partner at the Youth Olympic Games, Hugo Gaston, with whom she won the bronze medal, also reached the third round at Roland Garros. Easy as you like again for Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat in reaching the French Open third round with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 thrashing of outclassed Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Thursday. Some rare rays of sunshine bathed the Court Philippe Chatrier but Djokovic was not in the mood for enjoying a break in the weather as he won in 83 minutes. Fifth seed Tsitsipas swats aside Cuevas to reach third round

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a clinical performance to outclass Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Thursday and advance to the French Open third round. The 22-year-old Greek needed over three hours to rally from two sets down and beat little-known Spaniard Jaume Munar in round one and he could not have hoped for an easier second match on Court Philippe Chatrier. U.S. Olympic reform bill approved by Congress, awaits Trump signature

Legislation that will trigger a massive overhaul of the U.S. Olympic system offering athletes greater protection and more input into decision making was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday and sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature. Arising from the Larry Nassar gymnastics sex abuse scandal, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act calls for increased funding for the U.S. Center for SafeSport and more athlete representation on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board and sport National Governing Bodies (NGB). MLB roundup: Astros, Rays sweep series

Carlos Correa had two hits, including a homer for the go-ahead run, as the Houston Astros completed a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-1 victory in their American League wild-card series on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kyle Tucker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Cristian Javier pitched three no-hit innings of relief to pick up the win. Brain over brawn as Canadian Fernandez plots path to top 10

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez is a girl in a hurry. Not content with making her Grand Slam main draw debut this year aged 17 in Australia, cracking the top 100, and on Thursday reaching round three at the French Open, she has boldly set her sights on the top 10 next year. Lakers dominate Heat for lopsided win in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Heavy favorites Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, as their opponent struggled with injuries after making a fast start. The Heat got a 13-point leg up in the first quarter but the lead was shortlived, as the Lakers drained 11 three-pointers to complete a 30-point turnaround and close out the first half, while Miami's defense crumbled inside the NBA's quarantined Orlando, Florida, campus.