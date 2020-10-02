Left Menu
Development News Edition

Off-spinner coming to bowl last over of our innings was "mouth-watering": Hardik

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya says the very sight of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham being handed the ball in the 20th over of his team's IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab had him and his big-hitting partner Kieron Pollard excited before they hit him for 25 runs.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:30 IST
Off-spinner coming to bowl last over of our innings was "mouth-watering": Hardik

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya says the very sight of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham being handed the ball in the 20th over of his team's IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab had him and his big-hitting partner Kieron Pollard excited before they hit him for 25 runs. Pollard (47 not out) hit three sixes while Hardik (30 not out) got one maximum in that over which took MI to 191 for 4 after being invited to bat. The duo stitched 67 runs from just 23 balls. MI won the match by 48 runs.

Interviewed by his elder brother Krunal Pandya for MI's youtube channel, Hardik talked about how he felt when he saw Gowtham being handed the last over. "It was very intense, it was more like mouth watering that an off-spinner bowling the 20th over. Me and Pollard, whoever misses has to stand at the non-striker's end and just watch, and that was me today. I missed two balls but Pollard made up most of it," he said.

The 26-year-old Hardik said he has always enjoyed batting with imposing West Indian. "The number of times Pollard and I have done this is fantastic and I've always enjoyed it. When we went, it was a clear message for me that I should go hard and look to get some big runs at the end and get to a total that KXIP find difficult. "We didn't aim for 191, but we were lucky enough that the big man (Pollard) had done it again.

"It is the belief we all in MI have, everyone in MI set-up has done some wonder. This is something happening often, again and again. That is fascinating," said Hardik who has been with MI for six years. Krunal said when he came in to bowl in the fourth over, KXIP were going great guns (33/0) and he took it as a challenge to bring his side back into the game.

"When I came in the fourth over, they were doing really well, I was just making sure that I bowl according to the field. I was very determined as well and I took it as a challenge because they were ahead at that time. "I thought this is the time if I bowled well here, we can get back into the game," said the 29-year-old Krunal, who returned with figures of 1/27 from his four overs. He got the wicket of Karun Nair. Asked by Hardik how he has been able to bowl yorkers these days, Krunal said, "...you have to find your own way to ensure that the batsman don't go after you." PTI PDS PM PM

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk aversion sets in after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

A wave of risk aversion swept markets on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate, weeks ahead of the elections. Shortly before 0500 GMT, Trump said on Twitter that he a...

Ex-WestJet CEO appointed non-executive director on IndiGo board

The InterGlobe Aviation has appointed Albert Saretsky, who was the former CEO of a Canadian airline, as a non-executive non-independent director on the board of IndiGo, according to a statement. Saretsky is a nominee of Rahul Bhatias InterG...

US intelligence agencies 'not ready' to compete with China on global stage: Adam Schiff

The United States intelligence agencies are not ready to compete on the global stage for decades to come with China, which is expanding its economic, military and diplomatic might, according to US House Intelligence Committee. In a piece in...

Russia does not have immediate plans to reimpose nationwide COVID lockdowns, Kremlin says

Russia does not plan to reimpose lockdowns across the country for now despite rising coronavirus cases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. Russia reported 9,412 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest daily tally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020