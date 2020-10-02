Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another Record: Dhoni surpasses Raina to become IPL's most-capped player with 194 games

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the most-capped player in the history of IPL with his 194 appearance in the popular tournament, surpassing Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:32 IST
Another Record: Dhoni surpasses Raina to become IPL's most-capped player with 194 games
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (CSK twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the most-capped player in the history of IPL with his 194 appearance in the popular tournament, surpassing Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina. Dhoni, who has played every edition of the League since its inception, is into his 11th season with CSK, a side he has always captained apart from playing two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiants. Those were the seasons when CSK got suspended from the league for the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

As Dhoni took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, it was his 164th game for CSK. He had played 30 games for RPS during the 2016 and 2017 editions. Raina pulled out of the ongoing edition, citing personal reasons.

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances. Dhoni, individually has played, nine finals, which includes the 2017 edition summit clash for Pune Supergiants against Mumbai Indians.

However India's current skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for most number of appearances for a single franchise with 180 caps for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 13 editions.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Entry, exit gates of few Delhi metro stations closed in view of protest over Hathras gang-rape case

The entry and exit gates of a few stations of Delhi Metro were closed on Friday in view of protest here over the Hathras gang-rape and murder case, officials said. Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political ou...

Hathras incident culprits should be given stringent punishment, but attempts being made to save them: Kejriwal

The entire country wants that the culprits involved in the alleged Hathras gangrape incident should be given stringent punishment but some people feel that attempts are being made to save them, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on F...

60-year-old farmer trampled to death by elephant

A 60-year-old tribal farmerwas trampled to death by an elephant in Odishas Kalahandidistrict, forest officials said on FridayThe incident took place at Maisipeta village underLanjigarh block when the farmer had gone to his agriculturefield ...

The final chapter? COVID spells crisis for Paris' riverside booksellers

Jangling keys on a long chain, Paris bookseller Jerome Callais opens his green wooden crates mounted on a wall overlooking the Seine, resigned to another slow days trade in the absence of the tourist crowds he relies on.Callais is one of mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020