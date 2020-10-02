Cycling one of our priorities for future Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that cycling is "one of our priorities for future Olympics" and efforts are being taken to create more facilities for the young cyclists. Rijiju flagged in the CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally that began its journey from Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat and culminated at Rajpath today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Before the event, Rijiju paid floral tributes at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary at Rajghat.

"This year is very special because from Sabarmati Ashram to Rajghat, this Fit India para-cycling has been conducted by CRPF. I think this sends out a very loud message. Conducting this kind of Fit India para-cycling, a 16-day journey from Sabarmati Ashram to Rajghat itself conveys a huge message," Rijiju told reporters. "This is the promotion of our Divyang Warriors, Fit India Movement, and Social equality. Multiple messages have been sent out. I really appreciate the CRPF DG and his entire team and all the para-athletes. I salute the CRPF jawans and with this, I think the Fit India Movement has gone to another level. And also, this is promoting sports and cycling is one of our priorities for future Olympics. I am giving a lot of emphasis on creating more facilities and support to the young cyclists, especially for the Olympics," he added.

CRPF Divyang Yodha Cycle rally has covered about 1000 km to reach Delhi in the last 16 days. From the CRPF Academy in Gurugram, the rally of intrepid warriors was joined by A.P. Maheshwari, DG CRPF who led the yatra from Gurugram to Rajpath. Secretary of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment Shakuntala D. Gamlin, and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion. (ANI)