He's just ahead of his age group: Klopp hails Curtis Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Curtis Jones saying that the 19-year-old is "just ahead of his age group". The Liverpool midfielder earned his maiden call-up to England U21s on Friday. Also, Jones made his 17th appearance for the senior Reds side today in the Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

"Curtis, I have to say is just a proper, proper part of this squad, which is really already an achievement, if you want. Nothing you want to tell your grandkids [about], because if it's the best thing you ever did in your life it's not so nice. But for the age group he is in, it's massive," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "Nobody would have a bad sleep the night before the game if I tell them Curtis will start tomorrow, in whichever Premier League game. So that's good news. From that perspective, I have to say for me it's completely logical that he is in the U21 squad for England because he is just ahead of his age group, I would say. And so U21 is exactly the team he should play for [at] England in the moment," he added.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool on penalties during the Carabao Cup clash. Liverpool are now gearing up for their Premier League match against Aston Villa, slated to be played on Sunday. (ANI)