Left Menu
Development News Edition

He's just ahead of his age group: Klopp hails Curtis Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Curtis Jones saying that the 19-year-old is "just ahead of his age group".

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:50 IST
He's just ahead of his age group: Klopp hails Curtis Jones
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Curtis Jones saying that the 19-year-old is "just ahead of his age group". The Liverpool midfielder earned his maiden call-up to England U21s on Friday. Also, Jones made his 17th appearance for the senior Reds side today in the Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

"Curtis, I have to say is just a proper, proper part of this squad, which is really already an achievement, if you want. Nothing you want to tell your grandkids [about], because if it's the best thing you ever did in your life it's not so nice. But for the age group he is in, it's massive," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "Nobody would have a bad sleep the night before the game if I tell them Curtis will start tomorrow, in whichever Premier League game. So that's good news. From that perspective, I have to say for me it's completely logical that he is in the U21 squad for England because he is just ahead of his age group, I would say. And so U21 is exactly the team he should play for [at] England in the moment," he added.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool on penalties during the Carabao Cup clash. Liverpool are now gearing up for their Premier League match against Aston Villa, slated to be played on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump cancels participation in only event for Friday -reports

President Donald Trump will not participate in the only event on his schedule for Friday, a phone call with seniors on COVID-19, according to CNN and MSNBC.The White House had cleared Trumps packed schedule after he announced on Twitter tha...

Biden to hit the campaign trail after negative test for COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to head to the battleground state of Michigan and resume campaigning on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus, hours after President Donald Trump was sidelined by contracting the vir...

Follow consensus not confrontation on national issues: Parkash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Friday asked the Centre and state government to follow a policy of consensus and constructive conciliation rather than repressive confrontation on sensitive national issues. The count...

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020