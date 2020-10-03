Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Sink or swim for some U.S. athletes in Tokyo Games bid

The COVID-19 delayed Tokyo Olympics will have opened the door for some U.S. swim team hopefuls and slammed it shut on others, says triple gold medallist Rowdy Gaines, who knows all too well the anxiety of watching a life's dream slipping away. A year can seem like a lifetime for an Olympic athlete and swimmers who were long shots on the brink of qualifying for the U.S. team 12 months ago could mature into serious threats by the time the July 23-Aug. 8 Games start in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 00:41 IST
INTERVIEW-Olympics-Sink or swim for some U.S. athletes in Tokyo Games bid
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The COVID-19 delayed Tokyo Olympics will have opened the door for some U.S. swim team hopefuls and slammed it shut on others, says triple gold medallist Rowdy Gaines, who knows all too well the anxiety of watching a life's dream slipping away.

A year can seem like a lifetime for an Olympic athlete and swimmers who were long shots on the brink of qualifying for the U.S. team 12 months ago could mature into serious threats by the time the July 23-Aug. 8 Games start in 2021. At the other end of the spectrum, veterans like 12-time Olympic medallist Ryan Lochte could have faded from the picture.

"Somebody that was young and right on the cusp of making the team will be much more prepared next summer," Gaines, 61, told Reuters. "And the opposite of that is the athletes hanging on by a thread this summer will be in jeopardy next summer. "An example of that might be Ryan Lochte, I only use him because everyone knows he is 36 years old, but another year could be a detriment.

"It is not going to be for the faint of heart the next year, that's for sure. Only the strong will survive so you probably have a pretty good idea who some of those athletes are." They include the likes of Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky who, barring any late injury woes, will be expected to bring home the same boatload of medals next year as they probably would have this summer.

However, the stress and uncertainty earlier this year around the fate of the Tokyo Games that drove athletes to sports psychologists is resurfacing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt life across the globe. ANXIETY BUILDING

The anxiety is once again building and Gaines knows that feeling well. In 1980 he was tipped to win a Michael Phelps-like haul of gold medals at the Olympics except there were no Moscow Games for Americans after a U.S.-led boycott over the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

Gaines would get his gold four years later at the Soviet-boycotted 1984 Los Angeles Games but by then he had been denied the chance to compete in his Olympic prime. Going into the 1980 Olympics, Gaines was the world record holder in the 100 and 200 metres freestyle and a threat to win four or five gold medals, which would have elevated him to a position as one of the greatest American swimmers of all time.

"I can sympathise with what they are going through," said Gaines. "I know what it feels like to have something so important to you go away. The emotions that have been denial, anger and grief are now into acceptance. "The very best, and it was the same for me in 1980, are going to be motivated by it.

"There are a bunch right now I know are going to be there in 2021 and some are not quite there mentally to handle this type of setback and it is going to be an uphill battle for them." Gaines said swimmers have had to push the reset button and deal with uncertainty over training, where to find meets to sharpen their competitive edge and how to earn money to live on.

"Everybody is in uncharted territory here, which is how to train and the logistics of where do I go for my next swim meet," said Gaines. "We just don't know. "People can get in shape easily enough, go through the pain physically, it is going through the pain mentally, emotionally that's hard. The good news is it is true for everybody. At least it is going to be a level playing field."

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St closes sharply lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election. Tech shares weighed heaviest on ...

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed until April 2021

The release of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die has been delayed until April 2021, the filmmakers said on Friday, as movie theaters struggle to draw audiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, from MGM and Comcast Corps Uni...

Mediterranean Sea: ‘Cycle of violence’ for fleeing migrants must be addressed

OHCHRhighlighted what it called a cycle of violence whereby people faced deprivation and abuse in Libya, only to be left to drift for days at sea. Often, their boats were intercepted dangerously by the authorities and returned to Libya, t...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus in U.S. Congress: 18 members have tested or been presumed positive

At least 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - 10 Republicans and eight Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19, with Senator Mike Lee becoming the latest on Friday. Here is a look at law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020