Identifying medical experts to ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection on athletes: SAI

SAI issued new guidelines (SOP), called Graduated Return to Play (GRTP), under which coaches have been instructed to plan a physical activity at 50 per cent of normal intensity and volume for an otherwise healthy patient, who has been asymptomatic for seven days. "SAI is also identifying medical and paramedical experts to designate at each centre to ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection on the athletes and implementation of the guidelines stated within the SOP," SAI said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 14:28 IST
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday said it is identifying medical and paramedical experts to "ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection" on its athletes training at the nodal body's centres. SAI issued new guidelines (SOP), called Graduated Return to Play (GRTP), under which coaches have been instructed to plan a physical activity at 50 per cent of normal intensity and volume for an otherwise healthy patient, who has been asymptomatic for seven days.

"SAI is also identifying medical and paramedical experts to designate at each centre to ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection on the athletes and implementation of the guidelines stated within the SOP," SAI said in a release. These designated medical and paramedical experts are being instructed to ensure clarity with regards to the GRTP progression in the result of the post COVID-19 infection clinical assessment.

The medical and paramedical staff have been asked to monitor the progress of the athletes regularly and give advice to athletes and coaches for gradual resumption to training. "Athletes would be monitored before, during and after the exercise sessions and if any unwarranted symptoms are there it would be reported to the medical team for further assessment," SAI added in a release.

Under the new guidelines, all SAI officials have been given strict instructions and added responsibilities with regards to training athletes who test positive for COVID-19. The SOP has been divided into three categories, based on COVID -19 cases: Category One: COVID-19 positive and asymptomatic (mild localized symptoms that resolve within 10 days) Category Two: COVID-19 positive and prolonged course (regional/systemic symptoms for more than 10 days) or severe symptoms that required hospitalisation. Category Three: COVID-19 positive and symptoms during GRTP progression (post recovery complications).

