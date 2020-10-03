Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kishan learning tricks of trade from Pollard, Hardik

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-10-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 16:07 IST
Kishan learning tricks of trade from Pollard, Hardik

Young Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan says he has learnt that it is not just about power-hitting in T20 matches but other aspects of the game also influence the outcome of a contest. Kishan, who caught attention with a blistering 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, said he is learning about various aspects of the game from his seniors Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

"I have been working with them for the last three years and I know how they plan the game. It's just not only about power (but also) how they take the game to last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers," said Kishan. "And at the same time how they rotate strike. So this is something I am learning from them. How to keep players confused (about) what's your next move. It's not just that you go there and start hitting." Mumbai are next playing Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah cricket stadium, comparatively smaller ground than Dubai and Abu Dhabi and Kishan feels it will be a boon for the batters. "They (SRH) have got a few good bowlers. I know it is a small stadium, but at the same time, if we don’t get loose balls, we have to respect those balls and if the tempo is on our side, we just need to go with it." Kishan said during the off-season he worked on areas where he was weak, like playing through the covers.

"I was not good at playing shots through covers and all but I have worked a lot this off season and if I get the ball over there, I will go for it because it is something that every team plans for you, they have meetings before the match, they know what is the weak spot and where they have to bowl to us, but it is important for us to practise about that in the off-season," said the wicket-keeper batsman, who led India at the U-19 World Cup. Kishan, who has 127 runs this season from two matches, said that the pitches in the UAE would aid spinners in the latter half, but he was prepared for all scenarios.

"When we came to Dubai, the pitches were very slow - the practice wickets. We knew that after the first half of the IPL, the bowlers are going to get help, especially the spinners. But we are prepared very well for these situations and we have done it in domestic seasons also. "We don't get easy wickets to bat on. It's just that we have to execute our plans in a good way and have to select the right ball and the right bowlers," the 22-year-old left-handed batsman said.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

No question of rolling MSP back till PM Modi is in power, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing the concerns around new agriculture sector reform laws, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said till the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question about...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday all times GMT 1130 QUALIFIER ALTMAIER UPSETS BERRETTINIGerman qualifier Daniel Altmaier stunned Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettin...

Top German diplomat says 'no way around sanctions' if Russia implicated in Navalny case

Moscow Russia, October 3 ANISputnik German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that if Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was confirmed to have been poisoned at Moscows behest, then there is no way around sanctions for Russia. In an inte...

IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity, reckons Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has hailed the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad players - Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad against the experienced Chennai Super Kings. SRH youngster Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020