Rugby-Laporte re-elected president of French Rugby

Bernard Laporte has been re-elected as president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) for another four years after narrowly beating opposing candidate Florian Grill, the country's governing body said on Saturday.

Updated: 03-10-2020 17:04 IST
Bernard Laporte has been re-elected as president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) for another four years after narrowly beating opposing candidate Florian Grill, the country's governing body said on Saturday. The FFR said Laporte won 51.47% of the vote compared to 48.53% for Grill after over 95% of the clubs registered their vote.

Head coach Fabien Galthie, who led France to the top of the Six Nations standings this year with famous wins over England and Wales, had also said that he would reconsider his own future if Laporte was not re-elected. Victory capped a turbulent few weeks for 56-year-old Laporte, who had been held for questioning over his ties with Montpellier owner Mohamed Altrad amid an investigation into influence-peddling and illegal acquiring of assets.

The preliminary probe focused on suspicions that Laporte pressured the French League's appeal committee into softening a sanction against Top 14 team Montpellier, as a company he owns signed an image rights deal with the Altrad Group in 2017. Laporte had labelled the allegations as a "coordinated campaign of destabilisation" ahead of the election and broke down in tears at a news conference after he was released from police custody last month.

