HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

The 22-year-old Rublev smashed 27 winners while Anderson, who made 33 unforced errors, failed to create a single break-point opportunity.

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (all times GMT): 1250 KENIN POWERS INTO ROUND FOUR

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, seeded fourth in Paris, converted six of her nine break point opportunities and struck 34 winners en route a 6-2 6-0 win over Romania's Irina Bara. 1240 CARRENO BUSTA BATTLES PAST BAUTISTA AGUT

In an all-Spanish third round encounter, 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta proved too strong for 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-4 victory. READ MORE:

1130 QUALIFIER ALTMAIER UPSETS BERRETTINI German qualifier Daniel Altmaier stunned Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini at court Philippe Chatrier with a 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 victory to move into the fourth round.

Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, hit 23 winners while Berrettini made 42 unforced errors. 1105 RUBLEV DOWNS ANDERSON IN STRAIGHT SETS

