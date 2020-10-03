IPL 13: KKR win toss, opt to field first against Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals (DC) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:23 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals (DC) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Both the teams have won two matches so far out of their three. However, Delhi Capitals are above KKR in the points table owing to their better net run rate.
KKR made one change as Rahul Tripathi came in place of Kuldeep Yadav while Delhi Capitals made two changes in the squad. R Ashwin comes in as he is fit and Harshal Patel replaces Ishant Sharma. KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy
DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel. (ANI)
