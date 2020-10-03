Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Sharks v Warriors postponed to Oct. 7 due to COVID-19 cases

Childs added that the match would only go ahead after an additional round of testing at Sale on Tuesday and both teams will not be allowed to register new players with the Rugby Football Union prior to the game. The Premiership season, which was suspended in March due to the pandemic, restarted in August and the remaining final round matches will be played on Sunday with all matches kicking off simultaneously.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:43 IST
Rugby-Sharks v Warriors postponed to Oct. 7 due to COVID-19 cases
The Sharks are fourth in the standings and forfeiting the game would have seen them lose out on a playoff spot, with fifth-placed Bristol Bears also on 64 points ahead of their final match against the London Irish. Image Credit: pixabay

Sale Sharks' final Premiership match against Worcester Warriors has been postponed to Wednesday after the club reported a number of COVID-19 positive tests, the Premiership announced on Saturday.

Sharks had initially said that Sunday's match would go ahead while Warriors, who said all their tests were negative, released a contrasting statement that the match was "still the subject of discussions" before the Premiership stepped in. The Premiership carried out an "urgent review" and a contact tracing program along with Public Health England and the local health authorities before deciding to postpone the match.

"In light of the unprecedented situation facing Premiership Rugby we have been forced to postpone the match," the Premiership's chief executive Darren Childs said in a statement. "Our priority is the health and well-being of everyone involved, and we won't compromise this. But as this match has such a critical bearing on deciding the Premiership Rugby champions, we wanted to do everything we could to play it."

The Sharks are fourth in the standings and forfeiting the game would have seen them lose out on a playoff spot, with fifth-placed Bristol Bears also on 64 points ahead of their final match against the London Irish. Childs added that the match would only go ahead after an additional round of testing at Sale on Tuesday and both teams will not be allowed to register new players with the Rugby Football Union prior to the game.

The Premiership season, which was suspended in March due to the pandemic, restarted in August and the remaining final round matches will be played on Sunday with all matches kicking off simultaneously.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SAD seeks SC-monitored probe into Hathras incident

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday sought a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. Badal, who had recently snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA, accused the Uttar Pradesh governme...

Telangana cops arrest four cyber criminals from Rajasthan

Police on Saturday said they have arrested a four-member gang of cyber criminals from Rajasthan who allegedly created fake social media accounts of police officers and sent messages, seeking money, to those in their friends list. It has bee...

Kohli says his side's good run gave him time to come out of lean patch

Back to form with an unbeaten fifty, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his teammates good show gave him enough time to come out of a short lean patch in the ongoing IPL. Kohli struck 72 not out off 53 balls to...

Navy officer dies in paraglider crash

A Navy officer died in an accident involving a paraglider he was flying while his instructor escaped at Karwar, 500 km from here, on Friday, police said. The navy officer and his instructor were flying off the Rabindranath Tagore beach whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020