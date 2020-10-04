Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Trump doing well, with no fever, no difficulty breathing: doctors

President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, is in "exceptionally good spirits" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, his doctors said on Saturday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 00:49 IST
President Trump doing well, with no fever, no difficulty breathing: doctors
"President has been fever free for over 24 hours,” Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said in his first update on the president's health on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, is in "exceptionally good spirits" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, his doctors said on Saturday. "President has been fever free for over 24 hours," Trump's physician Dr Sean Conley said in his first update on the president's health on Saturday.

Speaking outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where 74-year-old Trump was admitted on Friday, Dr Conley said the president had a "mild cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue" on Thursday, "all of which are resolving and improving." "This morning, the President is doing very well," he said. "At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made." On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted, "Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" Later in the day, Trump thanked doctors, nurses and the medical staff. "Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!! Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!" he tweeted.

The president is just 72 hours into the diagnosis now, Dr Conley said, noting that the first week of COVID-19 and in particular day seven to 10 are most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. Another doctor, Col. Sean N Dooley, said that President Trump is not on oxygen and is not having difficulty breathing or walking around. "He is in exceptionally good spirits," he said. "We are monitoring him very closely for any evidence of complications from either the coronavirus illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to make him better," CNN quoted him as saying. Dooley said the president's cardiac, kidney and liver functions were all normal this morning.

Trump, who showed "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, was flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC, on Friday. Trump walked from his residence to take Marine One at the South Lawns of the White House to travel to Walter Reed hospital. Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a development that upended the Republican leader's election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls on November 3.

While the president was taken to the military hospital, the first lady stayed back at the White House. Conley said the president was moved to the military hospital as a precautionary measure, in consultations with a team of doctors, to provide state of the art monitoring and any care that he may need.

About 48 hours ago, the president received a special antibody therapy directed against the coronavirus, his doctors said. On Friday, he received his first dose of IV Remdesivir, and the plan of his team is to continue a five-day treatment course for Remdesivir. The big plan for Saturday, another doctor said, since he's in such great spirits and doing well is to encourage him to eat to drink, to stay hydrated, to be up out of bed and to be working and doing the things that he needs to do to get well. The Trump administration had issued an emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir earlier this year after the drug showed moderate effectiveness in improving outcomes for patients who were hospitalised with the coronavirus.

The president and the First Family First Lady, Conley said, are extremely grateful for the enormous outpouring of support and prayers that the whole world and country have been providing and sharing. The First Lady, who also tested positive for COVID19, is doing great, he said. He said that he does not want to put a hard date on the discharge of the president. "I don't want to put a hard date on that. He's doing so well. But with known courses for the illness, day seven to 10 we get really concerned about the inflammatory phase, phase II. "Given that we provided some of these advanced therapies so early in the course a little bit early, most of the patients we know and follow, it's hard to tell where he is on that course. So, every day we're evaluating does he need to be here? What does he need? And where's he going?" said the doctor.

Trump had a fever on Thursday and Friday. Since Friday morning, he had none, he said. Conley earlier said the president was "fatigued but in good spirits".

"I am happy to report that the president is doing well," Conley said in a health bulletin on Friday night, the first after the president was moved to the military hospital. In a video shared on Twitter, Trump said he is "doing very well" and thanked people for their support.

"I think I'm doing very well but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump said in the 18-second video that he tweeted moments after he arrived at the military hospital. Conley earlier said that as a precautionary measure the president received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. "He completed the infusion without the incident," the doctor said.

In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin, he said. Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien, former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway and three White House journalists tested positive for COVID-19, joining several officials working at the presidential palace to have contracted the infection.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Official listing showcases color variants of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Next time it will be different, says ambitious teenager Fernandez

Having reached the third round on their French Open main draw debut, most teenagers might be content with merely pushing a two-time Grand Slam champion to the limit before losing. Not Canadas Leylah Fernandez.The left-hander, who only turne...

Britain's coronavirus cases rise sharply to record level

Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases.The governments we...

McConnell says spoke with Trump and he "sounds well"

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that he had spoken with President Donald Trump and that he sounds well. Just had another great call with POTUS. He sounds well and says hes feeling good, McConnell said on Twitter...

Ireland seeing "significant escalation" in COVID-19 cases

Ireland is seeing a significant escalation in COVID-19 infections, the acting chief medical officer said on Saturday after reporting the highest number of daily cases since late April.Like most of Europe, Ireland has seen a steady increase ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020