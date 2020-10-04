Soccer-Juve squad in isolation after COVID-19 positives, Napoli match in doubt

Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their whole squad have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 but the club remain committed to hosting Napoli in this weekend's Serie A clash.

Juventus said that those returning positive tests were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff. "This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to carry out regular training and match activities, but (they) will not be allowed contact with anyone outside the group," Juve said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/team-in-fiduciary-isolation.

"The club is in constant contact with health authorities." In a separate statement, Juventus declared that they will take the field for the Napoli match on Sunday.

However, Italian news agencies reported that Napoli had been prevented from travelling to Turin by local health authorities due to the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in the squad. Two Napoli players, Piotr Zielinski and Elif Elmas, and a staff member returned positive COVID-19 tests less than a week after the club hosted Genoa, who have themselves been hit by a spate of cases.

Genoa, whose game at home to Torino on Saturday had already been postponed, said on Friday that two more players and one more staff member had returned positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 19 in the last week.