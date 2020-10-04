IPL 13: Want to be best fielding team in this tournament, says Padikkal

After defeating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batsman Devdutt Padikkal said that the side wants to be the best fielding unit possible in this ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB had restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs. The fielding of the Virat Kohli-led side was top-notch and there were amazing catches to see from Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal.

"The talk was about going well in the field, we have dropped a couple of catches in the previous games, we want to make sure that we are the best team in terms of fielding in this IPL," Padikkal said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. Chasing 155, Virat Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a partnership of 99 runs. Padikkal was dismissed for 63 but Kohli took the side home as he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs.

Talking about his knock, Padikkal said: "Amazing to contribute to the win of RCB. This is what I have been looking to do in all the games, it's important that we keep winning and I keep contributing to the side. Finch has been great and early on, we are getting good partnerships, hopefully, we can do that going ahead in the tournament." RCB skipper Virat Kohli also said that the crucial thing for his side would now be to capitalise on the winning momentum. "The challenge for us now will be as to how we capitalise on this winning momentum and be very professional. As long as we wanting the next game in our minds, we would be fine," said Kohli.

Head coach Simon Katich also gave a pep-talk after the win against the Royals and said that his side showed great character by being ruthless in such scorching heat. "Fantastic effort against Rajasthan Royals, I asked for a ruthless performance and you guys delivered, when you look back at that game, they were 27-0, in the next 15 balls, we took three wickets, that was magnificent. The way everyone went about their thing in this heat was the standout moment. I just think the energy displayed by the group in this scorching heat is a testament of your character," Katich said.

RCB is currently in second place in the IPL standings with 6 points from four matches. The side will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)