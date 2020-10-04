Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Want to be best fielding team in this tournament, says Padikkal

After defeating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batsman Devdutt Padikkal said that the side wants to be the best fielding unit possible in this ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:37 IST
IPL 13: Want to be best fielding team in this tournament, says Padikkal
RCB batsman Devdutt Padikkal. (Photo/iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batsman Devdutt Padikkal said that the side wants to be the best fielding unit possible in this ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB had restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs. The fielding of the Virat Kohli-led side was top-notch and there were amazing catches to see from Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal.

"The talk was about going well in the field, we have dropped a couple of catches in the previous games, we want to make sure that we are the best team in terms of fielding in this IPL," Padikkal said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. Chasing 155, Virat Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a partnership of 99 runs. Padikkal was dismissed for 63 but Kohli took the side home as he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs.

Talking about his knock, Padikkal said: "Amazing to contribute to the win of RCB. This is what I have been looking to do in all the games, it's important that we keep winning and I keep contributing to the side. Finch has been great and early on, we are getting good partnerships, hopefully, we can do that going ahead in the tournament." RCB skipper Virat Kohli also said that the crucial thing for his side would now be to capitalise on the winning momentum. "The challenge for us now will be as to how we capitalise on this winning momentum and be very professional. As long as we wanting the next game in our minds, we would be fine," said Kohli.

Head coach Simon Katich also gave a pep-talk after the win against the Royals and said that his side showed great character by being ruthless in such scorching heat. "Fantastic effort against Rajasthan Royals, I asked for a ruthless performance and you guys delivered, when you look back at that game, they were 27-0, in the next 15 balls, we took three wickets, that was magnificent. The way everyone went about their thing in this heat was the standout moment. I just think the energy displayed by the group in this scorching heat is a testament of your character," Katich said.

RCB is currently in second place in the IPL standings with 6 points from four matches. The side will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Left, Congress on state-wide protest against Hathras case, incidents of rape in Bengal on Oct 6

The Left and Congress will be organising state-wide protests on October 6 against the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, besides incidents of rape and murder in West Bengal. A mega rally will be organised in Kolka...

Kia Motors looks to ace SUV segment in India with Seltos, Sonet in tow

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is vying for the top slot in the high selling entry-level, mid-SUV segments in India with Seltos and Sonet generating robust volumes for the company, according to a senior company official. The company, whi...

2 Navy personnel dead as glider crashes in Kochi, board of inquiry ordered

Two Navy personnel lost their lives after a glider crashed near Thoppumpady bridge, Kochi near the Naval base on Sunday morning. The naval power glider, according to the Southern Naval Command, had taken off from INS Garuda on a routine tra...

Over 100 arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with Dungarpur violence

Rajasthan Police has arrested close to 100 people till Sunday in connection with the violence and arson in Dungarpur. The police had earlier registered an FIR on September 26 against 759 people in connection with the incident. The FIR was r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020