HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT): 1235 NADAL BREEZES INTO ANOTHER QUARTER-FINAL

Defending champion Rafa Nadal faced little resistance from American qualifier Sebastian Korda as the Spaniard claimed a 6-1 6-1 6-2 win in just under two hours. Nadal progressed to his 14th Roland Garros quarter-final and will face either Italian teenager Jannik Sinner or Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach French Open last 16 1050 TOP SEEDS HALEP, BERTENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek caused a stunning upset when she beat top seed Simona Halep in straight sets to win 6-1 6-2 on court Philippe Chatrier to advance to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, fifth seed Kiki Bertens also exited in the last-16 after Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan won 6-4 6-4 with 22 winners and 18 points at the net.

0915 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS Play got underway at Roland Garros in cloudy conditions with the temperature hovering around 11 degrees Celsius (51.8°F).

Top seed Simona Halep is taking on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek under the roof on court Philippe Chatrier. Defending champion Rafa Nadal is in action later when he faces American Sebastian Korda.