Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians deliver all-round performance to beat SRH by 34 runs

Mumbai Indians delivered an all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to secure a 34-run victory over their opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:48 IST
IPL 13: Mumbai Indians deliver all-round performance to beat SRH by 34 runs
Mumbai Indians registered a 34-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday. (Photo/ IPL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians delivered an all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to secure a 34-run victory over their opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday. Mumbai Indians batters put a massive total of 208 runs on the board before bowlers sealed the win for the team. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, and Trent Boult all took two wickets each in the match.

Chasing a massive target of 209 runs, SRH got off to a decent start with openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow smashing regular boundaries. Both formed a 34-run partnership before Boult got hold of Bairstow (25) in the fifth over. Manish Pandey then came out to bat and took the team over the 50-run mark, along with Warner. Pandey played a knock of 30 runs from 19 balls before James Pattinson dismissed him in the 10th over.

Kane Williamson then joined Warner on the field and the duo took the team over the 100-run mark in the 11th over. Williamson only scored three runs before getting out and Priyam Garg also failed to impress. Rahul Chahar caught a stunning catch to send Garg (8) back to the pavilion in the 15th over, bowled by Krunal Pandya. In the next over, Pattinson handed Mumbai Indians with the much-needed breakthrough of Warner (60). Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad then took the field but both of them were dismissed in the 19th over by Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians bowlers continued to dominate the match as the team registered their third win in this season of IPL. Earlier, after opting to bat first, Mumbai had a bad start as skipper Rohit Sharma (6) was caught behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow off Sandeep Sharma in the first over.

Suryakumar Yadav then joined Quinton de Kock in the middle and stitched a 42-run partnership. Yadav played a 27-run knock off 18 balls including six fours before he was picked by Siddarth Kaul in the last over of the powerplay. Ishan Kishan and de Kock then added some quick runs to the scoreboard and built a 78-run partnership for the third wicket. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 67 runs studded with fours sixes and as many boundaries.

Rashid Khan scalped Quinton in the 14th over. In the next over, Sandeep Sharma bagged Kishan as Manish Pandey took a spectacular catch at long-on. Kishan scored 31 runs. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard added 41-run for the fourth wicket. Pandya scored 28 runs off 19 balls. Krunal Pandya scored 20* off four balls while Pollard remained unbeaten on 25 runs.

For Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul claimed two wickets each.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: We failed to build partnerships, says Warner

After suffering a 34-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said that the side failed to built partnerships in the middle to finish the game in their favour. Chasing a massive target of 209 runs, SRH got...

IPL 13: Rahul's half-century guides KXIP to 178 runs against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP skipper KL Rahul scored a half-century to guide his team to a total of 178 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Sunday. Rahul played a knock of 63 runs from 52 balls to help his ...

Let me enjoy the moment, says LJP president Chirag Paswan after deciding to go solo in Bihar

By Ashoke Raj The Lok Janshakti PartyLJP on Sunday announced, after a meeting here in New Delhi its decision to go solo in the ensuing assembly election in Bihar.Let me enjoy the moment, said Chirag Paswan, the national president of the pa...

Regal-owner Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK screens

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema operator, said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film. The Regal cinema owne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020