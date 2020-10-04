Man Utd defender Diago Dalot join AC Milan on season-long loan

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot will spend the rest of the 2020/21 season on-loan with the Serie A side AC Milan. It is the first time the 21-year-old has been out on loan since signing for the Reds from Porto in the summer of 2018. The Portuguese full-back has made 35 appearances for United so far, most recently as a starter in the Carabao Cup win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Earlier this year, he scored his first goal for the club, in January's 6-0 victory at Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup. Dalot will find a number of familiar faces in Serie A, as current team-mate Andreas Pereira has just embarked on a loan spell with Lazio, and former Reds trio Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young all made permanent moves to AC Milan's great local rivals, Internazionale, last season.

Matteo Darmian also joined an Italian club from United in 2019/20, signing for Parma just over a year ago, while Chris Smalling spent the last campaign on loan to Roma. When Diogo makes his debut, he will become the latest player to have represented both the Reds and the Rossoneri, following the likes of Joe Jordan, Ray Wilkins, Jesper Blomqvist, Jaap Stam, David Beckham, Massimo Taibi, Darmian and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic, who celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday, is now in his second spell in Milan, after stints with Paris Saint-Germain, United and LA Galaxy. (ANI)