Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Napoli say cannot play Juve, Serie A orders match to go ahead

Confusion reigned over one of the top Serie A fixtures of the season as the league said Juventus's home game against Napoli would go ahead on Sunday but the visitors said they were unable to play following positive COVID-19 cases. The situation left Italian football with the embarrassing prospect that Juventus and match officials would turn up for the game in Turin and be left waiting in vain for Napoli, who said their local authority (ASL) had banned them from travelling.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 21:16 IST
Soccer-Napoli say cannot play Juve, Serie A orders match to go ahead
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Confusion reigned over one of the top Serie A fixtures of the season as the league said Juventus's home game against Napoli would go ahead on Sunday but the visitors said they were unable to play following positive COVID-19 cases.

The situation left Italian football with the embarrassing prospect that Juventus and match officials would turn up for the game in Turin and be left waiting in vain for Napoli, who said their local authority (ASL) had banned them from travelling. Under Serie A rules, Juventus would be handed a 3-0 win in the match, which is due to kick off at 2045 local time (1845 GMT).

A Napoli spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the team had been placed into isolation and ordered not to travel by their local authority (ASL) after the positive COVID-19 tests. He said they would challenge any decision to forfeit the game. However, a Serie A statement, issued less than five hours before the scheduled kick off, said that the ASL had failed to take into account the health protocol agreed between the country's health and sports ministry and the football authorities.

This states that, if players test positive, the rest of the squad can still train and play again providing they are tested again and return negative results. The statement added that several matches had already been played this season after teams had one or more players test positive. "The protocol lays down certain rules that cannot be deviated from, which allow league matches to be played even in the event of a positive result, deploying players who have tested negative," it said.

Juventus, who said on Saturday that they would take the field, made a point of saying that they were preparing for the match. The club said simply "Matchday" in a post on Twitter accompanied by a photograph of forward Cristiano Ronaldo and the time and venue of the match.

Last Sunday, Napoli hosted Genoa, where 17 players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Genoa's match at home to Torino on Saturday was postponed. Serie A has ruled that matches should go ahead provided each team has a minimum of 13 players available and that teams who cannot play would suffer a forfeit.

However, teams have the right once in the season to ask for a postponement without forfeiting if 10 players are infected within one week.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Port Sudan container terminal blocked in peace deal protest

Protesters blocked Port Sudans container terminal and a road between the eastern city and the capital Khartoum on Sunday to protest against a peace deal signed by the government and groups from across the country, a union official and resid...

Regal-owner Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK screens

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema operator, said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film. The Regal cinema owne...

IPL 13: We failed to build partnerships, says Warner

After suffering a 34-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said that the side failed to built partnerships in the middle to finish the game in their favour. Chasing a massive target of 209 runs, SRH got...

IPL 13: Rahul's half-century guides KXIP to 178 runs against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP skipper KL Rahul scored a half-century to guide his team to a total of 178 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Sunday. Rahul played a knock of 63 runs from 52 balls to help his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020