IPL 13: Dhoni completes 100 catches as wicketkeeper

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he completed 100 catches as wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 04-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 21:32 IST
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he completed 100 catches as wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni was only one scalp away from achieving the feat before the game against Kings XI Punjab. He has become the second wicket-keeper to do so after KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Punjab skipper KL Rahul became his 100th victim behind the stumps. Dhoni also has 39 stumpings to his name. In the last game against SunRisers Hyderabad, Dhoni created history by becoming the most-capped player in the IPL.

He surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina who has 193 IPL games under his belt. Raina has played 164 matches for CSK. The left-handed batsman had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Raina was one of the first to congratulate Dhoni. Taking to Twitter, Raina had wrote: "Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season's @IPL."

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has played 192 matches in IPL while Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has 180 IPL matches under his belt. (ANI)

