Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great to have three power hitters in team: Rohit Sharma after win over SRH

After securing a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said it is great to have three power hitters in the team.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 21:46 IST
Great to have three power hitters in team: Rohit Sharma after win over SRH
Rohit Sharma with Kieron Pollard (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said it is great to have three power hitters in the team. Mumbai Indians delivered an all-round performance against SRH to secure a 34-run victory over their opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians batters put a massive total of 208 runs on the board before bowlers sealed the win for the team. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya scored 25* and 28 runs respectively while Krunal Pandya played a quick knock of 20 runs from just four balls. Also, Quinton de Kock smashed 67 runs to help the team put a very competitive total on the board.

"The wicket looked good but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort. We didn't have any total in mind. We back our bowlers to do the job. And that's what they did. I definitely missed out, but again you try your best whenever you have the opportunity. Great effort from the boys to put those runs on the board," Sharma said during the post-match presentation via hot broadcaster Star Sport. "We decide the middle order depending on how the game is going. Match-ups, match situation etc. It is great to have three power hitters. Today Krunal also showed his value," he added.

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, and Trent Boult all took two wickets each in the match to take the team over the line. Sharma further said: "You come with bowling plans. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but you have to bowl the best delivery at the time. I don't try to impose my plans on them. I want them to give me their plan, and then I set the field. It is always nice to have bowlers who do that."

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Virgin River Season 2 & 3 confirmed, cast revealed, what latest we know

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As many as 206 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Manipur on Sunday taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 11,855, said the state government.The state has also reported 3 deaths and 124 recoveries. According to t...

85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh

Eighty-five new coronavirus cases were reported here in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Chandigarh to 12,445, according to the Health Department of the Union Territory on Sunday.Out of the total coronavirus cases, the active cases st...

Golf-Rai beats Fleetwood in playoff to clinch Scottish Open title

Englands Aaron Rai claimed his second European Tour title after edging out compatriot Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the Scottish Open on Sunday. Rai fired eight birdies in the final round to sign for a brilliant seven-under-par 64 and set...

IPL 13: We were unpredictable as bowling unit, says Krunal

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya lauded the bowling unit of the side after the 38-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad at Sharjah Cricket Ground and said all the bowlers bowled really well. Defending a total of 208, Mumbai bowlers re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020