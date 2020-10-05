NFL-Chief-Patriots game rescheduled for Monday after positive COVID-19 tests

The game between the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots that was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests from both teams, has been rescheduled for Monday, the NFL said on Sunday. The game, originally set to be played on Sunday, was postponed on Saturday after Patriots starting quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton was among the players who tested positive for the virus.

Newton and Chiefs practice squad member Jordan Ta'amu, who also tested positive, have been placed on the reserve/COVID list and are ruled out of the Week Four matchup. "Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing," the NFL said in a statement.

"The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams." The game was the second of the NFL's 2020 season impacted by COVID-19 as a match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and host Tennessee Titans originally set for Sunday was rescheduled for Oct. 25.