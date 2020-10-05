Left Menu
Golf-Garcia ends PGA Tour drought with Mississippi triumph

Garcia, who went out in the final pairing and with a three-way share of the lead, tapped in from two feet at the last hole for a five-under-par 67 that brought him to 19 under on the week and secured his 11th PGA Tour victory. That left the Spaniard one shot clear of Peter Malnati, who teed off an hour and 40 minutes before Garcia and posted a career-low nine-under-par 63.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 04:40 IST
Spaniard Sergio Garcia made a closing birdie to secure a one-shot victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday for his first PGA Tour triumph since the 2017 Masters. Garcia, who went out in the final pairing and with a three-way share of the lead, tapped in from two feet at the last hole for a five-under-par 67 that brought him to 19 under on the week and secured his 11th PGA Tour victory.

That left the Spaniard one shot clear of Peter Malnati, who teed off an hour and 40 minutes before Garcia and posted a career-low nine-under-par 63. Garcia was two shots back of Malnati with five holes to play but grabbed a share of the lead with an eagle at the par-five 15th where his approach shot from 260 yards out settled three feet from the cup.

The Spaniard then stuffed his approach shot on the final hole to two feet for a tap-in birdie.

