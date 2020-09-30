Left Menu
PGA Tour: Lahiri confident on eve of Sanderson Farms C'ship

Confident after a top-10 finish last week, India ace Anirban Lahiri will be going into the Sanderson Farms from Thursday, with a lot of positive intent aiming to do an encore.

PTI | Mississippi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:53 IST
Confident after a top-10 finish last week, India ace Anirban Lahiri will be going into the Sanderson Farms from Thursday, with a lot of positive intent aiming to do an encore. Lahiri, who ended tied sixth last week at the Corales Puntacana in the Dominican Republic, carded a brilliant 8-under 64 his best show in almost two years. Lahiri gave a lot of credit to his coach Vijay Divecha.

"That chat with my coach and the work I had put in India, is proving useful," said Lahiri, who is grouped with Cameron Tringale and Chesson Hadley for the first two days. Lahiri will be hoping to take advantage of the morning conditions as he tees off at 7.27 am on Thursday. "I had gone home to play the Hero Indian Open, but that event got cancelled and then travel restrictions kicked in. But it allowed me time to think and spend an extended time with the family and then my coach," Lahiri said.

"I came back for the last regular tour event before the Play-offs and then teed up at the Safeway Open. A good weekend for a finish in 30s and then the Dominican Republic panned out well. So much so, I decided to back myself and instead of booking a ticket home after Dominican Republic, I booked. myself on the charter out." He was an alternate choice for the Sanderson Farms but the top-10 finished ensured a start and Lahiri added, "It felt good to back oneself and do it." The field for the USD 6.6 million event, where Lahiri has played before, is fairly strong and includes the likes of Major winners like Zach Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Keegan Bradley..

