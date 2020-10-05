Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Garcia dedicates Mississippi triumph to uncles lost to COVID-19

Spaniard Sergio Garcia made a closing birdie to secure a one-shot victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday that he dedicated to two uncles he lost to COVID-19. Garcia, who went out in the final pairing and with a three-way share of the lead, tapped in from two feet at the last hole for a five-under-par 67 that brought him to 19 under on the week and secured his first PGA Tour triumph since the 2017 Masters.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 06:09 IST
Golf-Garcia dedicates Mississippi triumph to uncles lost to COVID-19

Spaniard Sergio Garcia made a closing birdie to secure a one-shot victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday that he dedicated to two uncles he lost to COVID-19.

Garcia, who went out in the final pairing and with a three-way share of the lead, tapped in from two feet at the last hole for a five-under-par 67 that brought him to 19 under on the week and secured his first PGA Tour triumph since the 2017 Masters. "(My dad is) one of nine siblings, and unfortunately we lost two of his brothers because of COVID, one at the beginning, Uncle Paco, and one just last Saturday actually, not yesterday but the Saturday before, Uncle Angel," Garcia said after earning his 11th PGA Tour victory.

"You know, it's sad. It's sad. And I know that a lot of families have lost a lot more people, but you never want to lose anyone like that, and I wanted to win this for them." Runner-up Peter Malnati, who began the day five shots behind Garcia, J.T. Poston (70) and Cameron Davis (72), shot a career-low 63 and waited around the Country Club of Jackson for nearly two hours to see if it would be enough.

Garcia was two shots back of Malnati with five holes to play but grabbed a share of the lead with an eagle at the par-five 15th where his approach shot from 260 yards hit the collar of the green and rolled to three feet from the cup. The Spaniard then stuffed his approach shot on the par-four final hole to two feet for a tap-in birdie to secure his 11th PGA Tour win.

"Every time you play well, even if I would have not won it, it still would have been a massive high for me this week," said Garcia, who now has victories in three different decades on the PGA Tour. "To be able to do a lot of the things that I did, it meant a lot. It showed me a lot of what I still have and what I still can do."

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Case registered agianst man for giving triple talaq to wife in Indore

A woman has filed a case against her husband allegedly for giving triple talaq to her in Indore, said police on Sunday. On October 3, a woman informed police that her husband was performing a second marriage which was stopped by police. Lat...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Welfare system ready for surge in jobless claims, insists Coffey httpson.ft.com3jzoHRt - Comp...

Fujitsu still investigating causes of Tokyo stock bourse outage, says CEO

Fujitsu Ltd, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges trading system, is still investigating causes of the bourses worse-ever outage last week, the companys chief executive said on Monday.We will make utmost efforts to find the causes and...

UN chief strongly condemns suicide attack at office building in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday local time strongly condemned the previous days car bombing at a district administrative building in Afghanistans province of Nangarhar. The secretary-general strongly condemns the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020