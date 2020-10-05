Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Butler torches Lakers as Heat cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

The Heat opened the third with a 10-0 run to build another double-digit lead and while the Lakers missed their first seven shots of the half they fought back to lead 91-89 with under nine minutes to play. Miami needed someone to step up and Butler answered the call with eight consecutive points as the Heat pulled away.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 08:50 IST
NBA-Butler torches Lakers as Heat cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

Jimmy Butler and the undermanned Miami Heat breathed new life into the NBA Finals with a gritty 115-104 upset victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday that cut the best-of-seven series deficit to 2-1.

The Heat, well aware that no NBA team has ever come back from a 0-3 series deficit to win in seven games, squandered a 14-point third-quarter lead but dug deep in the fourth to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination. "I think we realized that we belong," said All Star forward Butler after recording his first career playoff triple-double with 40 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds.

"They can be beaten as long as we do what we are supposed to do." LeBron James had a team-high 25 points for the Lakers while Anthony Davis, who was a dominant force in the first two games of the series, got in early foul trouble and lacked rhythm as he managed just 15 points.

Miami, without injured starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic for a second consecutive game, built a 13-point lead out of the gate but the Lakers clawed back to within four points after two quarters despite 14 turnovers. The Heat opened the third with a 10-0 run to build another double-digit lead and while the Lakers missed their first seven shots of the half they fought back to lead 91-89 with under nine minutes to play.

Miami needed someone to step up and Butler answered the call with eight consecutive points as the Heat pulled away. "I thought Jimmy was phenomenal," said James.

"He did everything that they needed for him to do tonight and he came through big time in a big-time game." This year's NBA Finals will cap a season unlike any other as play restarted in July after a four-month hiatus with all games held at Disney World in Florida to limit the risk from the novel coronavirus.

Game Four is on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indian developers get more time to integrate with Google Play billing system

Google on Monday said it is extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Google Play billing system until 31st March 2022. The development comes after many Indian startups raised concerns around Googles Play billing syst...

UN condemns deadly suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured in the attack that targeted a district administrative building in Shinwar, where many civilians were present. UNAMA outraged by killing of at least 13 civilians today in suicide attac...

New Zealand ruling party vows to ban efforts to alter sexual orientation

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left government vowed on Monday to ban conversion therapy, which aims to change a persons sexual orientation, if returned to power, as widely expected, in polls on Oct. 17. The globally disc...

Serie A: Napoli fail to turn up for Juventus clash due to coronavirus ruling

The Serie A clash between Napoli and Juventus on Sunday local time was called off as the former failed to turn up to the venue due to coronavirus ruling. Napoli were blocked from coming to Turin by local health authorities as their two play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020