Left Menu
Development News Edition

Griezmann continues to struggle in new season with Barcelona

(Griezmann) had his moments today, he had a couple of chances and should have scored a goal from them considering his quality." Koeman said he was happy with Trincão's work so far, saying he gives the team a fresher look, and didn't guarantee Griezmann as a starter after Barcelona returns from the international break.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:13 IST
Griezmann continues to struggle in new season with Barcelona

After a full year to adapt to his new club, Antoine Griezmann was hopeful of a breakthrough season with Barcelona. He came in looking to show that he can still meet the high expectations of his transfer from Atlético Madrid, even though the much-hyped partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez never produced the results everyone expected.

The trio never clicked, and Griezmann endured a lackluster first season with the Catalan club. His chances of succeeding improved this season after Suárez departed and left him as the team's most experienced forward other than Messi. It gave him the perfect opportunity to take a more prominent role in attack.

But three games into the new season, there are no signs of a turnaround for the 29-year-old Griezmann. The Frenchman has yet to produce a good performance, being held scoreless and being substituted by coach Ronald Koeman in every match so far. Instead of gaining a bigger role, he has been losing space to some of the team's youngsters and newly signed players.

He disappointed again in the team's 1-1 draw against Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday, being replaced in the 61st minute by 20-year-old Francisco Trincão, who just joined the club. Griezmann had been substituted by the Portuguese forward in the 78th minute in the opener against Villarreal, when it was 17-year-old Ansu Fati who thrived by scoring two goals in a 4-0 win.

Fati also scored in the 2-0 victory at Celta Vigo, when Griezmann again didn't finish the match. He was Koeman's first choice to leave the field when the coach had to put in a defender because of a red card to Clément Lenglet before halftime. Koeman promoted several changes after replacing Quique Setién following the team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in quarterfinals of the Champions League. Griezmann had not been among them, though, and was kept as starter on the flanks.

But it was unknown how much more time he would get from Koeman, who wasn't happy with the missed chances by Griezmann against Sevilla. "The substitution the other day was a tactical one," Koeman said. "Ansu Fati gives you more depth, more speed, and we needed that while playing with a man down. (Griezmann) had his moments today, he had a couple of chances and should have scored a goal from them considering his quality." Koeman said he was happy with Trincão's work so far, saying he gives the team a fresher look, and didn't guarantee Griezmann as a starter after Barcelona returns from the international break. Koeman also has Ousmane Dembélé and Martin Braithwaite available for the attack, and more players could arrive by the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona, three points behind league leader Real Madrid with a game in hand, resumes its campaign in two weeks at Getafe. "In the end, these are decisions that we have to make," Koeman said. "Each player has to perform as best as possible." A little over a year ago, Griezmann was throwing glitter into the air to imitate Lebron James' chalk toss routine in the celebration of his first goal with Barcelona, raising expectations about his future with the club.

Now, he is just trying to keep his spot in the starting lineup. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Global investors warn Indonesia that jobs bill puts forests at risk

Global investors managing 4.1 trillion in assets have warned Indonesias government that a flagship job creation bill due to come before parliament on Monday could pose new risks to the countrys tropical forests. In a letter seen by Reuters,...

UK PM Johnson plays down technical failure of COVID-19 testing data system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday sought to play down a failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system that delayed 15,841 results, saying the much higher updated figures were more in line with forecasts of the outbreaks spre...

Woman worker dies after debris falls from under-construction floor at Tirupati's SVIMS COVID hospital

A woman worker died at Tirupatis Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences SVIMS COVID hospital on Sunday night after debris from an under-construction floor fell on her. Two more COVID-19 infected patients admitted to the hospital hav...

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

Zimbabwes finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience. The southern African nation was already grappling with r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020