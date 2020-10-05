IPL 13: 'Pretty good' performance by bowlers against RCB, says Shreyas Gopal

Despite facing an eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal feels that bowlers performed 'pretty good' while defending the below-par score at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, Mahipal Lomror's 47 runs from 39 balls guided them to a respectable total of 154 in their allotted twenty overs. Rajasthan lost three quick wickets of Steve Smith (5), Jos Buttler (22) and in-form Sanju Samson (4) early in the game.

In the end, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer added some useful runs for the side. Tewatia scored 24* while Archer played an unbeaten knock of 16 runs. "I did not feel good about our performance against RCB. As a bowling unit, we made it hard for them to make those runs. 155 runs on that wicket were not too much. We got till the 20th over so as a bowling unit it was pretty good. Maybe a couple of loose balls here and there in the match can be reduced," Gopal said in the video posted by the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

Gopal bowled four overs and returned with the figure of 1-27. He picked the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch (8) in the third over. "I wanted to attack a little more than usual because we needed wickets at that time," he added.

Chasing 155, opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided the side to the comfortable victory. Padikkal played a knock of 63 runs while Kohli returned to the form and smashed 72 not out. Playing in his first game of the season, Lomror said he was excited about the opportunity but when he got the chance to bat he was a bit 'nervous'.

"I was excited before the match and when I went out to bat I was a bit nervous as it was a tough situation to bat but as the game progressed I was feeling confident," he said. Royals have lost their last two games against Kolkata Knight Riders and RCB respectively. The Jaipur-based franchise are at the fourth spot with four points in as many games Rajasthan will take on Mumbai at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, October 6. (ANI)