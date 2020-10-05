Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: 'Pretty good' performance by bowlers against RCB, says Shreyas Gopal

Despite facing an eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal feels that bowlers performed 'pretty good' while defending the below-par score at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:17 IST
IPL 13: 'Pretty good' performance by bowlers against RCB, says Shreyas Gopal
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Despite facing an eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal feels that bowlers performed 'pretty good' while defending the below-par score at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, Mahipal Lomror's 47 runs from 39 balls guided them to a respectable total of 154 in their allotted twenty overs. Rajasthan lost three quick wickets of Steve Smith (5), Jos Buttler (22) and in-form Sanju Samson (4) early in the game.

In the end, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer added some useful runs for the side. Tewatia scored 24* while Archer played an unbeaten knock of 16 runs. "I did not feel good about our performance against RCB. As a bowling unit, we made it hard for them to make those runs. 155 runs on that wicket were not too much. We got till the 20th over so as a bowling unit it was pretty good. Maybe a couple of loose balls here and there in the match can be reduced," Gopal said in the video posted by the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

Gopal bowled four overs and returned with the figure of 1-27. He picked the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch (8) in the third over. "I wanted to attack a little more than usual because we needed wickets at that time," he added.

Chasing 155, opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided the side to the comfortable victory. Padikkal played a knock of 63 runs while Kohli returned to the form and smashed 72 not out. Playing in his first game of the season, Lomror said he was excited about the opportunity but when he got the chance to bat he was a bit 'nervous'.

"I was excited before the match and when I went out to bat I was a bit nervous as it was a tough situation to bat but as the game progressed I was feeling confident," he said. Royals have lost their last two games against Kolkata Knight Riders and RCB respectively. The Jaipur-based franchise are at the fourth spot with four points in as many games Rajasthan will take on Mumbai at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, October 6. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

China says U.S. TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules

China said at a World Trade Organization meeting that restrictions by the United States on Chinese mobile applications TikTok and WeChat are in violation of the bodys rules, a trade official said. The Trump administration has ordered downlo...

People of Bihar don't want Nitish back as CM; state needs BJP-led govt: Chirag Paswan

Anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Nitish Kumars 15-year-old rule in Bihar is stronger that what Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD regime faced in 2005, LJP president Chirag Paswan said on Monday, asserting that he walked out of the ruling alli...

Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh granted bail in Customs case, to remain in jail as NIA slapped UAPA

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Economic Offences, here has granted bail to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh on Monday in a case registered by Customs. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency court and Additional Chief Judi...

Tejpal sexual assault case: Why can’t witnesses be examined via video-conferencing, asks SC

The Supreme Court sought to know on Monday as to why witnesses in the 2013 sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal cannot be examined via video-conferencing when trials are being held this way due to the COVID-19 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020