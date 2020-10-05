IPL 13: RCB win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Delhi suffered a major blow before the game as experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of this season due to a tendon injury he sustained on his bowling finger during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday. RCB made two changes as Moeen Ali and Mohammed Siraj have replaced Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Mann in the playing eleven.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel has replaced Amit Mishra. Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)