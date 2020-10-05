Soccer-Six players drop out of Ukraine squad after positive COVID-19 tests

Six players have dropped out of Ukraine's squad for Wednesday's friendly against France following positive COVID-19 tests at the Shakhtar Donestk club, the country's football federation (UAF) said on Monday. The UAF said in a statement that Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov and midfielder Taras Stepanenko had tested positive for COVID-19, along with two members of the club's coaching staff, and had been quarantined.

The rest of the Shakhtar squad was put into isolation as a precaution, meaning four more of their players who had been selected -- Mykola Matvienko, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos and Junior Moraes -- were also ruled out. The UAF said the four would undergo further tests on Monday and Thursday to decide whether they could rejoin the squad for the Nations League matches at home to Germany on Oct. 10 and Spain on Oct. 13.